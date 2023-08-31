Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s Top Ten Cryptocurrency Ideas

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared his top ten cryptocurrency ideas, urging developers to take advantage of the current bear market to advance these concepts.

On August 30, the head of Coinbase took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight ten major innovations in the cryptocurrency space, stressing that the current bear market is an ideal period for development and progress.

1/ I’m sharing with you the 10 ideas that I like the most about cryptocurrency right now. If you are building something in the cryptocurrency space or thinking of doing so – check it out. We’re building a lot at Coinbase, but we don’t have time to process it all. So I thought of sharing these things. Bear markets are… pic.twitter.com/XKzCkMaOOT – Brian Armstrong 🛡️ (@brian_armstrong) August 30, 2023

Flatcoin: a stablecoin with inflation tracking

Armstrong began his discussion by introducing the concept of a “flatcoin,” a decentralized stablecoin designed to track inflation and maintain its purchasing power. Unlike traditional stablecoins backed by fiat currencies, which are prone to inflation and confiscation, a flatcoin can be backed by a diversified basket of assets or use an algorithmic approach.

Armstrong mentioned existing services such as Ampleforth and Truflation as possible models for this concept.

Reputation and advertising on the chain

The CEO also explored “on-chain reputation,” proposing a system that assigns reputation scores to wallet addresses or ENS names based on their on-chain activities. Such a system could be effective for lending, credit ratings, and fraud prevention.

Additionally, Armstrong talked about “chain ads,” a Web3-based advertising model that will pay based on on-chain actions rather than traditional view or click-through metrics. These ads can use smart contracts to determine payments, allowing wallet holders to choose which ads they want to see.





Democratize fundraising and labor markets

Another concept Armstrong highlighted was “chain capital formation,” which aims to make fundraising more democratic and efficient. He acknowledged that the ICO boom had occurred for a reason, noting that global capital formation was still fraught with friction.

“The democratization of fundraising can unleash the enormous entrepreneurial potential around the world.” Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase.

He also proposed the idea of a global labor market paid for in cryptocurrency, allowing organizations and workers to find assignments, full-time jobs, and contract work without the hassle of cross-border payments.

Privacy and the second layer

Armstrong also discussed the importance of privacy in Layer 2 solutions, noting that although transparency is often an advantage, not all transactions should be public. He suggested that bringing private transactions to the second layer could provide a balanced approach to transparency and privacy.





Peer-to-peer exchanges and more

Other ideas Armstrong put forward included full peer-to-peer on-chain exchange with integrated escrow and reputation management and on-chain games that allow players to own in-game assets such as NFTs.

Armstrong also talked about the possibility of tokenizing real assets such as stocks, commodities, and real estate.

Network software programs

Armstrong’s ultimate idea was to develop “software for network states” tools, tools designed to help emerging cities and communities manage governance, voting, taxation, and services, all across the chain.

I look forward

Armstrong concluded his Twitter Spaces session by inviting attendees to the first-ever Coinbase Ventures Summit in Malibu, California, in October of this year. The summit aims to bring together a small group of builders to discuss these ideas and more, targeting those who already have a startup or are interested in building one.

“In five years, many entrepreneurs will look back and wish they had started a cryptocurrency company in 2023,” Armstrong said, reiterating that “bear markets are for building.”