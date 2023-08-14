Introduction

Coca-Cola, the world’s largest soft drink brand, has launched its NFT pool on the new Coinbase layer-2 network.

Coca-Cola has taken another step in digital art with its inaugural collection of NFTs on the Coinbase layer-2 network base.

As part of Coinbase’s Onchain Summer event, the beverage giant unveiled its Masterpiece collection, a mix of revered artwork and contemporary creations intertwined with the iconic Coca-Cola bottle.

ᴏɴᴄʜᴀɪɴ 🟡 ꜱᴜᴍᴍᴇʀ@coca cola She brings her Global Masterpiece campaign onchain with iconic works from top artists. Mint now: https://t.co/xTWyI3O7IW pic.twitter.com/9wxFgt8qOh – Coinbase (coinbase) August 13, 2023

The Masterpiece collection includes works such as The Scream by Edvard Munch alongside contemporary pieces by emerging artists. This artistic fusion pays homage to Coca-Cola’s legacy while embracing the possibilities of digital creativity.





This project marks Coca-Cola as one of the major consumer brands collaborating with Base. The list of upcoming digital collectible projects includes Zora, Pixelmon, Showtime, and Indelible, which collectively underline the growing interest of established entities in the world of NFTs.

Coca-Cola’s involvement with NFTs goes beyond its current collaboration with Base. In August 2022, the beverage giant surprised NFT fans by airdropping NFTs to holders of its ex-blocks on the Polygon network. This endeavor aims to bolster fan loyalty and celebrate International Friendship Day, echoing the company’s desire to connect relationships through virtual and physical experiences.





NFT trading volumes are going down

While Coca-Cola’s foray into the NFT space is captivating, the NFT trading scene has recently seen a downturn.

A report by DappRadar in April 2023 highlighted a drop of 18.76% in NFT trading volume, valued at $1.4 billion. In addition, the number of sales saw a decrease of 9.72%, and the number of NFT traders reached a 20-month low with 364,911 traders.

Amid these fluctuations, the NFT space remains dynamic, embracing diverse influences. A new anime project named “House of Lee”, inspired by martial artist Bruce Lee, has been revealed. Speculation points to an NFT angle due to the involvement of Shockunit, a Chinese animation studio known for NFT-based projects, and animation artist Emily Yang, famous for NFT animation.

Former US President Donald Trump has joined the NFT bandwagon, owning Ethereum-based digital holdings worth up to $500,000. This move confirms the arrival of the NFT phenomenon, touching even the political arenas.