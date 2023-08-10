The Unfortunate Fate of Cobweb: A Horror Movie Lost in the Shadows

Even though the entire world was fixated on Barbie and Oppenheimer throughout the weekend of July 21, horror lovers set their sights on the prize, including a star-studded cast: Samuel Bodin’s (Lazy Company) Cobweb. The horror movie, more of a study on family trauma than anything else, didn’t get the proper praise it deserved. It only enjoyed a short run in theaters, despite having a top-tier lineup that included Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), Antony Starr (The Boys), and Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon). This is because the movie was only in theaters for a short period of time. After the announcement that the picture will be released on Blu-ray on September 12, it was revealed that eager moviegoers might bring the terror home this weekend as Lionsgate confirmed the film’s digital arrival for Friday, August 11. The announcement came after the news that the title will arrive on Blu-ray shortly on September 12.

A Promising Cast and a Story of Family Trauma

Norman plays the role of Peter, an eight-year-old boy in the film Cobweb. Peter is a young man who believes he is going crazy after hearing a continual “tapping” noise within his bedroom walls. Initially, his parents, Caplan and Starr, are encouraging, loving, and kind to their kids despite the odd sound bothering them. Despite this, they soon become agitated and reassure him that everything is in his brain. The more the couple dismisses and minimizes their son’s concerns, the more he comes to suspect that they are keeping a dangerous secret from him. Cleopatra Coleman, a stand-in for his regular instructor, was the only person on his side. Peter must brave the unsettling atmosphere of the night all by himself and rely only on his resources to uncover the sinister mysteries lurking within his own home.

It was an unusual choice for Lionsgate to release the film Cobweb on July 21, as not only was it going up against Greta Gerwig’s big office crusher Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s equally money-making historical epic Oppenheimer, but it was also right in the thick of the summer. The summer season is often known for releasing high-octane films like The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and the soon-to-be-released Blue Beetle. Some of these films have already been released this year, while others are still in production.

A Struggle in the Shadows

The Boogeyman and Insidious: The Red Door are just two of the many scary movies released in theaters this summer to give moviegoers a good scare. However, there have been many other horror films that have also been released. Similarly, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is scheduled to depart this next weekend. And then there’s A24’s most recent endeavor, Talk to Me, directed by Danny and Michael Philippou. It has been such a resounding success that the production company has decided to move through with a sequel. Although each of these films that use scare tactics has been successful, the fate of Cobweb was seemingly sealed from the beginning due to the popularity of its release date.