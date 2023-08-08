The Fifth Season of Cobra Kai Set to be Released on DVD

You must strike first, hit hard, and bring the dojo back home within the next month. Recently, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced that the fifth season of Cobra Kai will be released on DVD on September 12. A little under a year has passed since the most recent season of the Netflix series debuted before the physical edition was made available. It will have all ten episodes from the fifth season, in addition to special features such as extended and deleted sequences and the blooper reel. The price of the DVD, which can be pre-ordered for a price ranging from $19.99 to $30.99 depending on the store, is currently available.

A Continuation of the Story

After winning its title dojo in the All Valley Tournament in Season 4, Cobra Kai starts up where it left off with Season 5. Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) follow the terms of a contract that they struck with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove) by closing their respective dojos after Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) wins by cheating his way to victory. In light of this, Silver persisted with his aspirations to turn Cobra Kai into a franchise, establishing additional dojos and gradually gaining control of the Valley. Daniel refuses to let up and bring down Silver, so he enlists the assistance of his former adversary turned buddy Chozen (played by Yuji Okumoto). Meanwhile, Johnny is ready to move on.

What to Expect in Season 6

Netflix announced in January of this year that Cobra Kai would return for one last season, bringing the total number of seasons for the show to six. The storyline for Season 6 has yet to be made public. However, Season 5 ended with a few loose ends that will be picked up in the following season. To begin, Johnny, Daniel, Chozen, and the kids ultimately stopped Silver, resulting in Cobra Kai’s children not having a sensei or a dojo. In the waning moments of the fifth season, Kreese broke free from the prison where he had been held. During this time, Johnny and Carmen, played by Vanessa Rubio, are expecting their first child together. Even though the sixth season’s script was started, its production has been put on hold since the WGA strike began. The writers are on strike to demand better pay and protections, and any plans to film have been further put on hold because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

A Successful Series

In 2018, Cobra Kai debuted as an original series on YouTube; for Season 3, the show was rebranded as an original production by Netflix. In the sequel film, Cobra Kai, which is set more than 30 years after the events of the first Karate Kid film, Johnny and Daniel’s animosity is reignited once Johnny reopens Cobra Kai. In addition to the actors that have already been named, the cast of the series also includes Xolo Mariduea, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, and Gianni DeCenzo, among others. Even though there is already a continuation of the property in the form of Cobra Kai, Sony is working on making a new Karate Kid movie that will take place in the same universe as the first film. The fifth season of Cobra Kai will be on DVD on September 12.