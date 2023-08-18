A Clash of Clans over the One Piece Adaptation

Get ready for the thrilling adventure of One Piece on Netflix in just two weeks. But before the big premiere, chaos is bound to ensue a few hours prior. Recently, the American streaming giant announced a series of previews worldwide from August 24 to 31. This means that we will soon have the first reactions to episodes 1 and 2 of the inaugural season. Brace yourselves for intense debates on the worthiness of this live-action adaptation.

A Ray of Hope for the One Piece Netflix Series

The first images and trailer left fans of Eiichiro Oda’s manga feeling uncertain. Many even compared it to the ill-fated adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. However, the second trailer, which reveals more substantial footage, has somewhat changed the narrative and given hope to the skeptics. While the adaptation may not be perfect, it doesn’t seem as catastrophic as its detractors claim.

The Straw Hats Crew in Their Child Version

This doesn’t mean that the debate around the Netflix series is irrelevant now. On the contrary, the “reassuring” communication has created a balance of power. Supporters and critics seem to be on a level playing field, scrutinizing every little detail of this live-action One Piece. Recently, the attention was drawn to the child versions of the five core members of the Straw Hats: Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. Netizens had mixed reactions, with some criticizing the casting while others found the cast adorable and can’t wait to see the show. Additionally, we caught a glimpse of Belmer’s character, although only from behind. Will the production do justice to her character? We’ll find out on August 31!