Christopher Nolan’s Attention to Detail in His Films

Since its release on July 19, Oppenheimer has become a popular film. Director Christopher Nolan takes viewers back to World War II and the Manhattan Project, where the first nuclear bomb was created. While some may find the three-hour runtime and dense plot challenging, many appreciate the meticulous staging, thought-provoking dialogues, and exploration of atomic weapons.

Nolan is known for his meticulous attention to detail, which adds authenticity to his works. One notable example is his film Interstellar, where he decided to plant 500 hectares of corn to create a realistic environment. This commitment to realism sets his films apart.

500 Hectares of Corn for Interstellar

Among Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed filmography, Interstellar stands out for its attention to detail. Released in 2014, the movie portrays a dying Earth facing a food crisis. The protagonist, a former NASA pilot and farmer, joins a team of astronauts on a mission to find a habitable planet and save humanity.

To depict the character’s cornfield, Nolan went beyond special effects and chose to plant 500 hectares of real corn. This decision was inspired by Zack Snyder, who had done the same for his film Man of Steel in 2013. The cornfield, with a value of $100,000, was planted outside Calgary, Canada. Notably, the production studio profited from the leftover corn, earning nearly $162,000.