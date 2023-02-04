So, if Black Adam and Thor fought, who would win? Black Adam seems to be the answer if you ask Chris Hemsworth’s kids. Ouch!

Hemsworth and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recently nominated for several Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Hemsworth was set in the Favorite Movie Actor category with Johnson. However, the former WWE superstar was nominated in two categories: Favorite Family TV Show for Young Rock and Favorite Movie for Black Adam.

Hemsworth thinks it’s unlikely that his kids would pick him over Johnson, but he did have a compromise in mind when he tweeted, “Kids Choice Awards nominations! My kids won’t vote for me because they’re voting for @therock, but maybe his kids could vote for me, and we’d be even.

Kids Choice Awards nominations! My kids definitely won’t vote for me because they’re voting for the @therock but maybe his kids could vote for me and we call it even? @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/pRHMn1v3Ot — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 2, 2023

Both stars have three kids, so Hemsworth did the math right. Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana are Johnson’s three daughters. India and the twins Tristan and Sasha are Hemsworth’s children. Simone might be a bit older than Nickelodeon’s target audience, but she could still join in the fun.

Hemsworth and Johnson have also competed with each other before. The two actors had to fight it out because they were nominated for the People’s Choice Award. In the end, Hemsworth won. But if Hemsworth’s kids vote for Johnson, we’ll have to wait and see if he gets enough votes to make it through the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which are a sleazy mess.