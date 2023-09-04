Get Ready for the Debut of “Choose Love” Starring Laura Marano on Netflix

Get ready to mark your calendars because on Thursday, August 31, 2023, the highly anticipated romantic comedy Choose Love starring Laura Marano will be premiering on the streamer. If you’re not familiar with the movie, you may be wondering what it’s all about. Allow us to fill you in on the juicy details.

Laura Marano, who is best known for playing Ally Dawson in Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally, will be playing the lead role in Choose Love. She is joined onscreen by a talented cast including Scott Michael Foster, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber, and Megan Smart. Marano’s most recent appearance was in another Netflix rom-com, The Royal Treatment, alongside Mena Massoud, which was a huge hit with audiences. With her proven track record, we can expect great things from her in Choose Love.

So, what can we expect from the movie? Well, Choose Love is a romantic comedy that promises to be nothing short of heartwarming. The story follows a young woman played by Laura Marano, who is searching for true love. She finds herself in a love triangle with two very different men, played by Scott Michael Foster and Avan Jogia. As she navigates the ups and downs of love, she learns the true meaning of choosing love.

With an amazing cast, a talented director, and a heartwarming story, Choose Love is sure to be a hit with audiences. So, make sure to mark your calendars for August 31, 2023, and get ready for an unforgettable romantic comedy experience.

Choose Love synopsis: What is Choose Love about?

Choose Love is a captivating and innovative interactive film that takes you on a journey through the life of Cami Conway, a young woman played by Marano. As the story unfolds, Cami is faced with multiple choices that will determine her fate, and viewers at home are given the power to make some of those critical decisions for her. By engaging with the movie, you get to decide what happens next to the characters, which will ultimately determine the ending of the story. So, every viewer will have a unique and personal experience of the film.

As the plot progresses, Cami is in a period of self-reflection, where she is questioning different aspects of her life, including her career path. Along the way, she encounters three men who might be “the one” for her. There is her devoted boyfriend Paul, played by Foster, the charming British rockstar Rex, portrayed by Jogia, and Jack, her first love, played by Webber. The story expertly weaves these characters together in a way that will keep you on the edge of your seat and guessing until the very end. We shared the full synopsis provided by Netflix below:

Cami Conway has it all. She’s got the job she wants (recording engineer) and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster). And yet. She feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? And is Paul the love of her life? What if it’s Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), the sexy British rock star, who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Jordi Webber), her first love, “the one that got away”, the idealistic world traveler, who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion? Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare.” What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

The trailer gives you a glimpse of the selections viewers will be able to make, a look at the three men Cami is thinking about, and the choices the main character faces (and we help her pick!). Check out the video below:

Choose Love drops on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, on Netflix.