A new update has been released for Chivalry 2 Update 1.28 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Chivalry 2 Update 1.28 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General
- Addressed login errors on multiple platforms
- Further fix attempts for the “Invalid Game Data” error when joining a match
- Fixed an issue where the Night Warrior armour set would stretch upon dismemberment
- Fixed an issue where the Night Wanderer armour set would stretch upon dismemberment
- Further optimizations made to Bridgetown
- Optimizations made to Audio performance
- Further crash fixes
Crossparties
- Addressed an issue where Crossparty related systems would frequently cause stuttering
- Optimized friend listing stability and statuses for various platforms
- Fixed an issue where “Travel to Session Failed” prompt would cause softlocks
- Fixed an issue where going to the customization screen after leaving a standalone match would break the main menu while in a Party
Investigating
- Investigating an issue where players may get locked out on one platform when swapping between console and pc xbox accounts
Source:Chivalry 2