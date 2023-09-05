The Highly Anticipated Film ‘Cat Person’ Premieres at Sundance Film Festival

This year’s Sundance International Film Festival edition included the world premieres of many critically praised films, including Past Lives, Passages, and Polite Society, amongst others. Although one of the most talked-about movies of the festival had previously prompted hours’ worth of internet fury, curiosity, and pity years before the movie had even been announced, it was still one of the most talked-about movies during the festival. Based on a controversial short story published in The New Yorker, Cat Person examines the dangers of modern dating in a way that can be hilarious at times but is more often than not scary. Fans of the essay and many others are already anticipating its release because it features a cast of some of the biggest up-and-coming stars in Hollywood and a story anyone can relate to if you’re wondering how, where, and when to see this thought-provoking festival, you’ve come to the right place, darling.

Cat Person Cast

Emilia Jones as Margot

Nicholas Braun as Robert

Geraldine Viswanathan as Taylor

Isabella Rossellini as Dr. Enid Zabala

Hope Davis as Kelly

Christopher Shyer as Ernie

Liza Koshy as Beth

Josh Andrés Rivera as Dave

Melissa Lehman as Billie

Isaac Powell as Clay

Jeremy Gill as Kyle

Kyle Selig as Lucas

Liza Colón-Zayas as Officer Elaine

Michael Gandolfini as Peter

Donald Elise Watkins as James Madley

Fred Melamed as Dr. Resnick

Camille Umoff as Laura

Sammy Arechar as Kelvin

What is the Release Date of Cat Person?

On January 21, 2023, the film “Cat Person” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The date of its debut in the United States is set for October 6, 2023, and Rialto Pictures will be the studio responsible for the release. After its debut at Sundance, the film garnered distribution proposals from Netflix, Bleecker Street, and Open Road Films; however, these deals could have been more satisfactory to the film’s investors.

Who is the Director of Cat Person?

Susanna Fogel is an American filmmaker, screenwriter, and author. She is most known for co-writing the script for the upcoming film Booksmart, which will be released in 2019, and for co-writing and directing the action comedy film The Spy Who Dumped Me, released in 2018. Among her many honors and achievements are a nomination for the DGA Award, a BAFTA Film Award nomination, a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and a WGA Award nomination. Cat Person, a thriller based on the short story written by Kristen Roupenian, has also had Fogel announced as its director. Cat Person will explore “the hellscape of modern romance and the idea that we have all been the villain in someone else’s story, and the victim in others.” It will star Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun.

What is the Plot of Cat Person?

The following is the plot summary for Cat Person:

When Margot, a college student (Emilia Jones – CODA), goes on a date with Robert, an older man (Nicholas Braun – SUCCESSION, ZOLA), she discovers that the Robert she has been texting and chatting with online is not the same as the Robert she has met in real life. CAT PERSON is a razor-sharp examination of the gender barrier, the quagmire of navigating modern dating, and the harmful projections we make about the person on the other end of our phones.

Where Can You Watch ‘Cat Person’?

The movie “Cat Person” is going to be shown in theaters. Unfortunately, Cat Person will not be accessible for streaming on the same day that it will be released in theaters, and there is currently no information available regarding which streaming site it will eventually be available on.