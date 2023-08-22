A New Date Announced for the Animated Series Castlevania Nocturne

The release date for the highly anticipated animated spin-off series Castlevania Nocturne has finally been revealed through a new trailer. While the show is connected to the current Castlevania series offered by Netflix, it will feature a different protagonist, Richter Belmont, who takes viewers to revolutionary France. Richter is a familiar character to fans of the Castlevania video game as he was the main character in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, released in 1993. However, based on the trailer, it appears that the series will take inspiration from the game rather than being a strict adaptation.

In Castlevania Nocturne, viewers can expect to encounter a new vampire character named Erzsébet Bathory instead of Dracula. Erzsébet Bathory drew inspiration from Countess Elizabeth Báthory de Ecsed, who was accused of various forms of torture. In the Castlevania franchise, this vampire last appeared in 1994’s Castlevania: The Next Generation and fought against the heroes John Morris and Eric Lecarde. This spin-off presents an opportunity for Netflix and Konami to revive this captivating character, with some speculating that she could even be portrayed as Marie Antoinette in the show.

The release date for Castlevania: Nocturne is set for September 28, and fans are eager to see if it will live up to the success of the previous animated series from 2017. With four seasons completed, the show received acclaim from both the press and the public, evident in its high ratings of 94% and 90% on rating aggregators.

A New Series and the Possibility of New Castlevania Games

In addition to the highly anticipated Castlevania Nocturne series, there are swirling rumors of a new Castlevania game in development. Considering that the last installment in the saga was released in 2014 with Lords of Shadow 2, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a new game. In March, Konami further fueled speculation by trademarking the name Project Zircon, which is a precious stone found in the franchise. However, no additional information has been released, although developers have expressed their desire to revive the iconic vampire series.

Konami Return To Castlevania supervisor, Tsutomu Taniguchi, stated, “We tried to bring back games that people love and cherish with the Castlevania Advance & Anniversary compilations. We’ve also brought Symphony of The Night and Rondo of Blood back to consoles and PlayStation, and released Grimoire of Souls on Apple Arcade to celebrate the franchise’s lore. But we know that our fans always want more and so do we,” in an interview with Reuters.