Castlevania: Nocturne – A New Animated Spinoff is Coming to Netflix

Castlevania on Netflix was one of the rare series that generated a stir in the anime and gaming communities simultaneously. Castlevania is widely regarded as having one of the best visual styles ever seen in a television adaptation of a video game. It is also widely regarded as having one of the most immersive and gory plotlines ever seen in a video game adaptation. Additionally, it features soulful music and an equally thrilling conclusion. The story of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard, based on the entry Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, concluded in the final season, shown in 2021. It was an exciting and satisfying conclusion. However, lifelong fans of the Castlevania game series are aware that there is no guarantee that peace will be maintained in the narrative of the game series. At Geeked Week on June 11, 2022, Netflix announced that they are developing a new animated spinoff that will take place in the year 1792, during the time of the French Revolution. Fans were excited to see the character in the trailer because their appearance suggested that the new spinoff would adopt one of the best Castlevania games ever. A teaser followed the Netflix announcement, and fans were thrilled to see the character in the clip.

When it appears that the forces of evil are once more preparing to move, another Belmont will appear to eradicate them. Let’s look at the story, the teaser, the cast, the characters, and everything else there is to know about Castlevania: Nocturne while we wait for the drama, the action, and the suspense to unfold in the upcoming sequel.

Castlevania: Nocturne Cast

Zahn McClarnon as Olrox

Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont

Nastassja Kinski as Tera

Edward Bluemel as Richter Belmont

Richard Dormer as The Abbot

Thuso Mbedu as Annette

Pixie Davies as Maria Renard

Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard

Benjamin Plessala as Young Richter Belmont

Aaron Neil as Mizrak

James Callis as Alucard

What is the Release Date of Castlevania: Nocturne?

On September 28, you can stream the entirety of Castlevania: Nocturne, which consists of eight individual episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is the Creator of Castlevania: Nocturne?

Screenwriter Clive Bradley hails from the United Kingdom and has worked in the film and television industries. In 1999, shortly after he received his diploma from the National Film and Television School, he was selected as one of the winners of the inaugural Orange Prize for Screenwriting.

Castlevania: Nocturne | Announcement | Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne | Main Trailer | Netflix

What is the Plot of Castlevania: Nocturne?

The spinoff, just like the original Castlevania anime, will take its cues from the popular Konami games responsible for propelling Nintendo’s popularity to heights never seen before. It has been said that Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Rondo of Blood will inspire the upcoming video game Castlevania: Nocturne. The story will introduce us to Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, who takes up the family profession of being a vampire hunter and brandishes the famed Vampire-Killer weapon. The series’ events take place in 1792, during the French Revolution. If we go by Castlevania lore, Richter Belmont begins as a hero in the game Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, where he succeeds in killing Dracula and defeating the forces of evil with the help of a teenage girl, Maria Renard (a distant relative of