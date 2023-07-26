





Cassandro: A Biographical Drama Starring Gael Garcia Bernal

The Limited Theatrical Release of Cassandro

The company behind the streaming service has revealed that the film starring Gael Garcia Bernal and titled Cassandro would have a limited theatrical release before its global launch on Prime Video. Bernal will play gay wrestler Sa’l Armendáriz in the biographical drama directed by Roger Ross Williams. Armendáriz rose to stardom thanks to his fan-favorite in-ring character Cassandro, and Bernal will portray Armendáriz. The exotico figure, known by the moniker “Liberace of Lucha Libre,” inverted the traditional macho tropes associated with professional wrestling.

What exactly is the plot of Cassandro?

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and has received unanimously positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. In the movie, protagonist Sal Armendáriz (played by Gael Bernal) works his way up the ranks of the macho world of Mexican lucha libre wrestling. Even though he is consistently cast in the underdog role, he meets Sabrina (played by Roberta Colindrez), who becomes his professional trainer and a buddy who assists him in developing a new persona to use in the ring. Together, they debut as Cassandro, a character who is a subversion of the traditional role of the exótico in lucha libre. Saul’s life and relationships with his mother, Yocasta, his lover Gerardo, and his absent father, Eduardo, are thrown into disarray due to the persona, which brings him a great deal of popularity but also negatively impacts Saul’s life.

Gael Bernal’s Approach to the Role

In a prior interview with Collider, Bernal discussed how he approached the role of the “joyful” character, saying, “I just wanted to sort of gravitate or permeate the essential archetype of Cassandro’s character that is so joyful, his joy.” And that’s why he became very famous and transcendent in the Lucha Libre world because he was a character that was having fun. There was enjoying, and there was interacting, almost like in a drag show with the audience and just making everything lighter and happier,” he added, calling it the secret to Saul’s success. “And that’s why he became very famous and transcendent in the world of Lucha Libre.” And at the same time, dismantling social norms and conventions.”

The Cast and Release Dates

Williams and David Teague collaborated on the screenplay, and early reactions have been positive, so it will be interesting to see how the movie turns out in the end. Fans now have a tantalizing peek at Bernal in his full-drag glory as Cassandro, thanks to the previously posted photographs. The theatrical release of the feature film, in addition to the film’s excellent cast and crew, increases the likelihood that it will be nominated for an award this season. Along with Bernal as Saúl Armendáriz/Cassandro and Colindrez as Sabrina, the movie also stars Perla De La Rosa as Saul’s mother, Yocasta, Joaquín Cosío as his boyfriend Lorenzo, Raúl Castillo as Gerardo/El Comandante, El Hijo del Santo as himself, and Bad Bunny as Felipe.

Release Dates

On September 15, Cassandro will premiere in select theaters, and on September 22, it will be available exclusively on Prime Video.



