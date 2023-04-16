When they were caught kissing at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes showed that they are more than lovely ex-lovers.

Have Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, her ex-boyfriend, gotten back together in the desert? The “Senorita” singers got back together on April 14, the first day of Coachella 2023, in Southern California, about a year and a half after they broke up. It didn’t look like a friendly reunion: People in the crowd took a picture of the two of them kissing on the lips.

E! News has tried to get Camila and Shawn’s representatives to say something about their small get-together but has yet to hear back.

They were also seen talking and drinking with friends at a bar at the music event.

The pop stars got back together at least two months after Camila and Austin Kevitch, the CEO of the dating app Lox Club, broke up. They had been linked for eight months before they broke up. In February, the Lox Club sent its members a message saying, “Austin is single again.”

Also, in February, Shawn and Sabrina Carpenter were seen walking together in Los Angeles, which led to reports that they saw each other. The following month, after he and Sabrina were seen leaving Miley Cyrus’ party for the release of her new record together, he told a Dutch news outlet that they were “not dating.”

After they broke up in late 2021, Camila and Shawn stayed friends. Shawn released “When You’re Gone,” a split song, in March 2022 and let his ex-girlfriend listen to it before it came out.

“Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a sincere relationship,” he told E! News later. “I would never really write a song about her before she heard it.”