Introducing Bumble for Friends

Bumble, the popular dating app, has recently launched a new app called “Bumble for Friends” in several countries including Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the Philippines, the U.K., and the U.S. This separate app is designed specifically for finding platonic connections.

BFF Mode Launched

Last month, Bumble confirmed that it was testing the BFF mode in some markets, with this feature accounting for 15% of the main app’s monthly active users. Now, they have officially released the BFF app in multiple regions.

Discovering New Connections

The BFF app can be downloaded for free from both the App Store and Google Play. However, there are in-app purchases available such as premium membership plans with different subscription options. The paid plan offers various features including unlimited swipes, advanced filters, incognito mode, super swipes, and boosts to enhance visibility.

Create a Profile and Find Friends

Users can create a profile on the BFF app where they outline their interests and specify what kind of friends they are looking for. Those who already use the Bumble app can easily transfer their profiles to the new app. Once the migration process is complete, BFF mode will no longer be accessible in the main Bumble app, although the company has no current plans to remove this feature.

Swipe through Profiles

The BFF app functions similarly to the original Bumble app, allowing users to swipe through profiles with similar interests and match with potential friends.

Improving Friendships

During the testing phase, some users left reviews expressing disappointment that the app limited friendships to individuals who identify as the same gender. Bumble noted these concerns and stated that they are continuously evaluating product changes, including ways for members to connect with friends of any gender identity.

Group Chat Functionality

The BFF app also includes a group chat feature, enabling users to plan meetups. Users can create groups by selecting matches from their conversations tab, suggesting activity prompts such as meeting for coffee or going to a show. It is unclear how Bumble will ensure that these groups remain focused on planning and not general conversation.

Moderation and Safety

Bumble emphasizes that the new app follows the same moderation and safety guidelines as the main app. If users encounter someone trying to use the BFF app for romantic purposes, they can report this behavior.

Competition and Future Enhancements

Bumble faces competition from other friend-finding apps like Yubo, LMK, Wink, Wizz, Swipr, and Hoop, which allows connections through Snapchat. While the new BFF app does not include the “Hive” feature tested last year, Bumble continues to explore ways to enhance user enjoyment in finding friendships.