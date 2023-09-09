Bring Barbie to Your Mojo Dojo Casa House With New Digital Release Date

The summer may be winding down, but the Barbie fever is far from over. Fans of the iconic doll will soon be able to bring the magic of Barbie to their homes, as Greta Gerwig’s latest movie, featuring Barbie in all her glory, is set to be released digitally on September 12. This highly anticipated release will allow audiences to enjoy the film’s captivating musical numbers, heartfelt drama, and charismatic comedy from the comfort of their own Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Barbie’s Box Office Success

Barbie’s box office success has been nothing short of extraordinary. Surpassing all expectations, the film has become one of the biggest hits since theaters reopened after the pandemic. Even The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a strong contender, couldn’t hold a candle to Barbie’s allure. The story has captivated audiences worldwide, flocking to theaters to witness the magic unfold.

Definitive Digital Release Date

Warner Bros., the studio behind Barbie, had initially planned various release dates for the film on digital platforms. However, these dates were pushed back due to the overwhelming demand and the film’s continued success in theaters. Finally, the definitive launch date of September 12 has been announced, marking the beginning of Barbie’s home media campaign. While there is no official word on a physical media release, fans can be reassured by visiting Barbieland through various digital platforms. Later this year, Barbie will also be added to the coveted Max catalog, ensuring that fans can relive the magic time and time again.

The Story and Cast

In this movie, Margot Robbie takes on the role of Barbie herself. The story follows Barbie as she realizes that her once-perfect life of parties and beach getaways is no longer what it seems. With the guidance of Weird Barbie, portrayed by the brilliant Kate McKinnon, our beloved doll embarks on a journey to the real world in search of answers. Accompanied by the dashing Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, Barbie navigates the challenges of the real world and discovers that it is vastly different from the idyllic place she calls home.

Barbie’s Impact

Barbie’s impact on the box office and pop culture has been unprecedented. The movie has grossed a staggering $1.383 billion, making it the highest-grossing film of 2023. With fierce contenders like The Marvels and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom vying for the top spot, it remains to be seen if they can match Barbie’s success. Warner Bros. must be ecstatic with the reception the film has received and the buzz it has generated. However, any talk of potential future Barbie films must wait until the ongoing dual strike is resolved.

Get Ready for Barbie

So, mark your calendars for September 12 and get ready to welcome Barbie into your Mojo Dojo Casa House. Prepare to be enchanted by the magic of this extraordinary film as Barbie takes you on a heartfelt journey filled with music, drama, comedy, and the realization that the real world is nothing like what you might expect. Take advantage of the opportunity to experience the biggest movie of the year in the comfort of your own home.