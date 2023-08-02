New record for a Netflix film!

If we generally look at the latest popular blockbusters or even popular series at the top of the most-watched programs, Netflix never fails to surprise us. Breaking the trend of star-studded films with heavy promotion, Netflix has come up with a film that has created a sensation without any big names attached to it.

Recently released on Netflix, “The Deepest Breath” is a documentary that explores the boundaries of the human body by following the incredible story of Alessia Zecchini, an Italian diver. Her goal is to set a groundbreaking record by becoming the first woman to reach the deepest depths of the ocean and ascend back up without using an oxygen bottle.

Sensitive souls refrain!

“The Deepest Breath,” a British documentary directed by Laura McGann, is a compilation of archival footage and interviews that may not be suitable for sensitive viewers. Many viewers have described the film as both fascinating and claustrophobic.

One particularly talked-about sequence shows the champion struggling to reach the surface, convulsing and eventually losing consciousness. Thankfully, she is quickly rescued and revived with the help of her support team.

