Impacted Films Due to Strike

Summary

Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film project, titled Apex, has been put on hold. The actor supports his fellow actors’ union members by halting filming. There is no announced release date, but filming may resume in September if an agreement is reached. The feature film is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+.

Avatar

James Cameron had planned several sequels to Avatar: The Way of the Water, but they have been postponed due to the strike. The release of Avatar 3 has been shifted from December 2024 to December 2025. This delay also affects all of Cameron’s other productions, pushing Avatar 4 to December 2029 and Avatar 5 to December 2031. There is potential for more sequels beyond the fifth installment, but no further details have been announced.

Deadpool 3

Production of the third installment of Deadpool, featuring Wade Wilson, has been interrupted at Disney. Filming had just begun, and leaked images show Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The film is expected to be released in the United States on May 3, 2024, but it’s currently uncertain when filming will resume and if the release date will be impacted.

Kraven

Kraven the hunter, one of Spider-Man’s enemies, is getting a film adaptation, but its release date has been postponed. Originally scheduled for October 2023, it will now be released in August 2024. The film, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, had already released a trailer showcasing the character’s origins. Similar to Morbius, Sony is focusing on another Spider-Man antagonist.

Ghostbusters Afterlife 2

The sequel to Ghostbusters Afterlife, officially titled Ghostbusters: Legacy 2, has also been postponed. The release date has been moved from December 2023 to March 2024. This film follows the first part, which rekindled the ghost hunter saga and introduced the grandchildren of the original films.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently without a release date due to the strike. Initially announced for 2024, the film’s production is at a standstill. Some exploratory work and testing had been done prior to the film being split into two parts.

The other films affected:

