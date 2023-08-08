BNB price is under pressure

BNB (BNB), Litecoin (LTC) and Pomerdoge (POMD) are very popular among traders. Many analysts are convinced of their growth potential, which is why more investors are watching them closely.

BNB is the utilitarian currency of the Binance ecosystem, and holders can use it to pay trading fees on the Binance platform at a discounted rate.

Despite its role, BNB price remains under pressure as regulators scrutinize Binance, the world’s largest exchange.



Specifically, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit, accusing Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, of operating a “web of fraud.”

Despite this setback, Binance is still focused on expanding into new markets, such as Japan, and establishing new partnerships.

Currently, traders are analyzing BNB coin, evaluating whether it could rebound.

However, the downtrend is still prevailing, and BNB is trading at $242.07 as of writing.

Litecoin is bearish after the halving

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) and Bitcoin fork network. However, the platform uses a different segmentation algorithm and maximum width.



Litecoin boasts faster transaction execution, with a block generated in 2.5 minutes, unlike Bitcoin’s 10 minutes.

Recently, the halving of the Litecoin price for the third time sparked interest from traders who had predicted a surge in LTC after this event. Unfortunately, LTC did not live up to expectations and is currently down 6% and trading at $82.50.

At the spot rates, LTC is down 0.89% in the last 24 hours and 11.49% in the last week.

Pomerdoge and awards

The Pomerdoge prequel is gaining popularity mainly because of its game. The platform aims to allow users to get rewards, improve their avatars, and trade valuable assets.

Central to Pomerdoge is Pomergame, a game that rewards players based on how long they play. It provides POMD holders with access to rewards, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and making purchases from the Pomerdoge marketplace.



Pomerdoge is currently in the first phase of its pre-sale, with POMD available for $0.007. Investors can explore the project and even participate in the pre-view. Industry experts maintain a bullish outlook on the POMD index, and expect gains in the coming days.

Besides the pre-show, the platform is offering prizes, including the $50,000 Mega Boomer Prize and more than $100,000 in various giveaways.

To have a chance to win, one must be a POMD holder or actively engage with Pomerdoge on Telegram and Twitter.

