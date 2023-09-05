Article Heading

In the ongoing legal battle between Binance and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the presiding judge unexpectedly approved a new expert attorney to join Binance’s legal team, days after the agency submitted a confidential request.

Amidst this, there are important updates about BNB and Monero (XMR), while Everlodge (ELDG) is gaining popularity among traders.

BNB is on the road to recovery

BNB is a prominent player in the cryptocurrency space, offering unique features in a growing ecosystem.

The recent BNB Smart Chain upgrade ended up supporting the price. The move highlighted Binance’s dedication to improving network performance, which could support BNB’s price in the long run.





BNB, with Binance’s solid reputation and focus on technology, could be an option for those seeking exposure to a trusted coin.

Experts remain optimistic, predicting that BNB price will reach $307.41 by December 2023.

Monero: The First Professional Miner Unveiled

Monero is a privacy-focused currency that aims to provide users with enhanced anonymity and security.

Recently, Bitmain, a cryptocurrency chip manufacturer, announced its intention to launch a Monero miner. The platform, which is described as the first “professional XMR miner”, has a hash rate of 212 kilo hashes per second (KH/s).





Bitmain’s decision reflects the growing interest in Monero’s potential.

Accordingly, XMR can be explored as a potential long-term investment option for investors who prioritize user security.

As a result, market analysts expect the coin to reach $206.60 by the end of 2023.

Everlodge: pre-sale exploration

Amidst the success of BNB and XMR, Everlodge is attracting traders’ attention with its unexpected momentum.

Everlodge plans to use blockchain for fractional ownership in the real estate market that includes luxury vacation homes and villas.

The first phase of the Everlodge pre-show is ongoing. Its native token, ELDG, is available at $0.012.





ELDG gives its owners governance rights, wagering bonuses, and real estate purchase discounts.

Everlodge will digitize these properties and mint them as non-fungible hashed tokens (NFTs). In this way, small investors can benefit from the $280 trillion real estate market.

By becoming a partial owner of an property on the blockchain, once its value goes up, so will the value of your NFT.

Unlike BNB and Monero, which are already established, ELDG is a lower-cap project with more space. In addition, as the pre-sale period progresses, ELDG prices will also rise.

Experts expect ELDG to reach $0.035 by the end of the pre-sale.

