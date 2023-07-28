Bluesky Introduces Algorithmic “Discover” Feed for User-Friendly Content Discovery

Bluesky, a popular Twitter alternative, is changing how users find new content on its network with the introduction of a personalized “Discover” feed. Previously, Bluesky featured trending posts in a feed called “What’s Hot,” which attracted user attention and potential followers. However, this feed has now been replaced with an algorithmic feed that includes trending content as well as posts from accounts you follow and those near your social circle.

This personalized recommendation system, similar to feeds used by other social networks like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram Explore, and Facebook News Feed, aims to create an engaging experience based on individual interests and connections. Bluesky is not the only Twitter rival embracing personalization. Other apps such as Mammoth and Threads have also adopted algorithmic feeds to cater to users fleeing mainstream platforms.

The reason behind this shift is simple – research shows that algorithmic feeds generate more engagement and time spent compared to reverse chronological feeds. Although many users prefer a basic “Following” feed, algorithmic feeds are widely adopted across social platforms due to their superior performance.

However, what makes Bluesky unique is that it allows users to choose whether they want to use the algorithmic feed or not. The company believes in giving users control by allowing them to remove the Discover feed and replace it with any custom feed of their choice.

In May, Bluesky initially introduced custom feeds, enabling users to subscribe to various feeds with different algorithms and themes. These feeds resemble Twitter Lists and can be easily accessed through the app’s sidebar menu. Initially, Bluesky offered feeds like “What’s Hot” featuring trending content and “What’s Hot Classic” showcasing posts with 12 likes. Since then, users have created various custom feeds focused on specific content types or tailored to their social connections.

Despite its innovative approach and decentralized networking protocol, Bluesky faces concerns regarding moderation challenges. The company has been criticized for mishandling issues such as allowing usernames with racial slurs. Additionally, Bluesky remains invite-only, while facing tough competition from Meta’s Threads app, which surpassed 100 million users faster than any other app to date. Although Bluesky recently hit one million installs, it only has around 400K+ users due to restricted access.

In conclusion, Bluesky may provide a clever system with customizable feeds and algorithmic choice. However, if the app remains closed to the public, fails to create an inclusive environment for marginalized users, and struggles against fierce competition, its impact might be limited.