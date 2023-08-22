Bluesky Implements Rate Limits to Improve Network Stability and Security Twitter/X rival Bluesky has announced that it will be imposing rate limits to enhance the stability and security of its network. However, the company assures users that their posting experience will not be affected. This decision comes after Bluesky experienced a surge in traffic when Elon Musk, owner of X, announced that Twitter would eliminate the “block” function, prompting users to search for alternatives. Temporary Performance Issues Prompt Improvement Measures After Musk’s announcement, Bluesky encountered difficulties coping with the increased traffic on August 18. Users experienced slow load times, occasional error messages, and delays in loading images and graphics. Thankfully, these issues were resolved later that day, and Bluesky celebrated having set a new traffic record. “Earlier today, our servers experienced degraded performance, resulting in slow app responsiveness for our users. We are happy to inform you that this issue has now been resolved,” stated Bluesky in another post addressing its users. Prioritizing Stability and Performance To address concerns about stability and performance, Bluesky has decided to introduce application rate limits for specific actions such as password resets and user handle updates. The company clarifies that these updates should not impact user experiences on the service. In other words, these rate limits are standard usage limitations – unlike the recent ones imposed by Musk on Twitter/X, which restricted users from viewing more than a certain number of posts. Additional Updates Including Version 1.46 Release Besides the developer-focused news, Bluesky also announced the release of version 1.46 of its social app. This new update features shortened links, the ability to report lists and feeds to moderators, visual improvements to link cards, the removal of adult content labels on image-less posts, as well as various bug fixes. It also eliminates muted and blocked users from the suggested follows list. The updated version is currently rolling out for iOS and web platforms with an Android release expected shortly afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bluesky Implements Rate Limits to Improve Network Stability and Security Twitter/X rival Bluesky has announced that it will be imposing rate limits to enhance the stability and security of its network. However, the company assures users that their posting experience will not be affected. This decision comes after Bluesky experienced a surge in traffic when Elon Musk, owner of X, announced that Twitter would eliminate the “block” function, prompting users to search for alternatives. Temporary Performance Issues Prompt Improvement Measures After Musk’s announcement, Bluesky encountered difficulties coping with the increased traffic on August 18. Users experienced slow load times, occasional error messages, and delays in loading images and graphics. Thankfully, these issues were resolved later that day, and Bluesky celebrated having set a new traffic record. “Earlier today, our servers experienced degraded performance, resulting in slow app responsiveness for our users. We are happy to inform you that this issue has now been resolved,” stated Bluesky in another post addressing its users. Prioritizing Stability and Performance To address concerns about stability and performance, Bluesky has decided to introduce application rate limits for specific actions such as password resets and user handle updates. The company clarifies that these updates should not impact user experiences on the service. In other words, these rate limits are standard usage limitations – unlike the recent ones imposed by Musk on Twitter/X, which restricted users from viewing more than a certain number of posts. Additional Updates Including Version 1.46 Release Besides the developer-focused news, Bluesky also announced the release of version 1.46 of its social app. This new update features shortened links, the ability to report lists and feeds to moderators, visual improvements to link cards, the removal of adult content labels on image-less posts, as well as various bug fixes. It also eliminates muted and blocked users from the suggested follows list. The updated version is currently rolling out for iOS and web platforms with an Android release expected shortly afterwards.

Bluesky Implements Rate Limits to Improve Network Stability and Security Twitter/X rival Bluesky has announced that it will be imposing rate limits to enhance the stability and security of its network. However, the company assures users that their posting experience will not be affected. This decision comes after Bluesky experienced a surge in traffic when Elon Musk, owner of X, announced that Twitter would eliminate the “block” function, prompting users to search for alternatives. Temporary Performance Issues Prompt Improvement Measures After Musk’s announcement, Bluesky encountered difficulties coping with the increased traffic on August 18. Users experienced slow load times, occasional error messages, and delays in loading images and graphics. Thankfully, these issues were resolved later that day, and Bluesky celebrated having set a new traffic record. “Earlier today, our servers experienced degraded performance, resulting in slow app responsiveness for our users. We are happy to inform you that this issue has now been resolved,” stated Bluesky in another post addressing its users. Prioritizing Stability and Performance To address concerns about stability and performance, Bluesky has decided to introduce application rate limits for specific actions such as password resets and user handle updates. The company clarifies that these updates should not impact user experiences on the service. In other words, these rate limits are standard usage limitations – unlike the recent ones imposed by Musk on Twitter/X, which restricted users from viewing more than a certain number of posts. Additional Updates Including Version 1.46 Release Besides the developer-focused news, Bluesky also announced the release of version 1.46 of its social app. This new update features shortened links, the ability to report lists and feeds to moderators, visual improvements to link cards, the removal of adult content labels on image-less posts, as well as various bug fixes. It also eliminates muted and blocked users from the suggested follows list. The updated version is currently rolling out for iOS and web platforms with an Android release expected shortly afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bluesky Implements Rate Limits to Improve Network Stability and Security Twitter/X rival Bluesky has announced that it will be imposing rate limits to enhance the stability and security of its network. However, the company assures users that their posting experience will not be affected. This decision comes after Bluesky experienced a surge in traffic when Elon Musk, owner of X, announced that Twitter would eliminate the “block” function, prompting users to search for alternatives. Temporary Performance Issues Prompt Improvement Measures After Musk’s announcement, Bluesky encountered difficulties coping with the increased traffic on August 18. Users experienced slow load times, occasional error messages, and delays in loading images and graphics. Thankfully, these issues were resolved later that day, and Bluesky celebrated having set a new traffic record. “Earlier today, our servers experienced degraded performance, resulting in slow app responsiveness for our users. We are happy to inform you that this issue has now been resolved,” stated Bluesky in another post addressing its users. Prioritizing Stability and Performance To address concerns about stability and performance, Bluesky has decided to introduce application rate limits for specific actions such as password resets and user handle updates. The company clarifies that these updates should not impact user experiences on the service. In other words, these rate limits are standard usage limitations – unlike the recent ones imposed by Musk on Twitter/X, which restricted users from viewing more than a certain number of posts. Additional Updates Including Version 1.46 Release Besides the developer-focused news, Bluesky also announced the release of version 1.46 of its social app. This new update features shortened links, the ability to report lists and feeds to moderators, visual improvements to link cards, the removal of adult content labels on image-less posts, as well as various bug fixes. It also eliminates muted and blocked users from the suggested follows list. The updated version is currently rolling out for iOS and web platforms with an Android release expected shortly afterwards.

Bluesky Implements Rate Limits to Improve Network Stability and Security Twitter/X rival Bluesky has announced that it will be imposing rate limits to enhance the stability and security of its network. However, the company assures users that their posting experience will not be affected. This decision comes after Bluesky experienced a surge in traffic when Elon Musk, owner of X, announced that Twitter would eliminate the “block” function, prompting users to search for alternatives. Temporary Performance Issues Prompt Improvement Measures After Musk’s announcement, Bluesky encountered difficulties coping with the increased traffic on August 18. Users experienced slow load times, occasional error messages, and delays in loading images and graphics. Thankfully, these issues were resolved later that day, and Bluesky celebrated having set a new traffic record. “Earlier today, our servers experienced degraded performance, resulting in slow app responsiveness for our users. We are happy to inform you that this issue has now been resolved,” stated Bluesky in another post addressing its users. Prioritizing Stability and Performance To address concerns about stability and performance, Bluesky has decided to introduce application rate limits for specific actions such as password resets and user handle updates. The company clarifies that these updates should not impact user experiences on the service. In other words, these rate limits are standard usage limitations – unlike the recent ones imposed by Musk on Twitter/X, which restricted users from viewing more than a certain number of posts. Additional Updates Including Version 1.46 Release Besides the developer-focused news, Bluesky also announced the release of version 1.46 of its social app. This new update features shortened links, the ability to report lists and feeds to moderators, visual improvements to link cards, the removal of adult content labels on image-less posts, as well as various bug fixes. It also eliminates muted and blocked users from the suggested follows list. The updated version is currently rolling out for iOS and web platforms with an Android release expected shortly afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bluesky Implements Rate Limits to Improve Network Stability and Security Twitter/X rival Bluesky has announced that it will be imposing rate limits to enhance the stability and security of its network. However, the company assures users that their posting experience will not be affected. This decision comes after Bluesky experienced a surge in traffic when Elon Musk, owner of X, announced that Twitter would eliminate the “block” function, prompting users to search for alternatives. Temporary Performance Issues Prompt Improvement Measures After Musk’s announcement, Bluesky encountered difficulties coping with the increased traffic on August 18. Users experienced slow load times, occasional error messages, and delays in loading images and graphics. Thankfully, these issues were resolved later that day, and Bluesky celebrated having set a new traffic record. “Earlier today, our servers experienced degraded performance, resulting in slow app responsiveness for our users. We are happy to inform you that this issue has now been resolved,” stated Bluesky in another post addressing its users. Prioritizing Stability and Performance To address concerns about stability and performance, Bluesky has decided to introduce application rate limits for specific actions such as password resets and user handle updates. The company clarifies that these updates should not impact user experiences on the service. In other words, these rate limits are standard usage limitations – unlike the recent ones imposed by Musk on Twitter/X, which restricted users from viewing more than a certain number of posts. Additional Updates Including Version 1.46 Release Besides the developer-focused news, Bluesky also announced the release of version 1.46 of its social app. This new update features shortened links, the ability to report lists and feeds to moderators, visual improvements to link cards, the removal of adult content labels on image-less posts, as well as various bug fixes. It also eliminates muted and blocked users from the suggested follows list. The updated version is currently rolling out for iOS and web platforms with an Android release expected shortly afterwards.

Bluesky Implements Rate Limits to Improve Network Stability and Security Twitter/X rival Bluesky has announced that it will be imposing rate limits to enhance the stability and security of its network. However, the company assures users that their posting experience will not be affected. This decision comes after Bluesky experienced a surge in traffic when Elon Musk, owner of X, announced that Twitter would eliminate the “block” function, prompting users to search for alternatives. Temporary Performance Issues Prompt Improvement Measures After Musk’s announcement, Bluesky encountered difficulties coping with the increased traffic on August 18. Users experienced slow load times, occasional error messages, and delays in loading images and graphics. Thankfully, these issues were resolved later that day, and Bluesky celebrated having set a new traffic record. “Earlier today, our servers experienced degraded performance, resulting in slow app responsiveness for our users. We are happy to inform you that this issue has now been resolved,” stated Bluesky in another post addressing its users. Prioritizing Stability and Performance To address concerns about stability and performance, Bluesky has decided to introduce application rate limits for specific actions such as password resets and user handle updates. The company clarifies that these updates should not impact user experiences on the service. In other words, these rate limits are standard usage limitations – unlike the recent ones imposed by Musk on Twitter/X, which restricted users from viewing more than a certain number of posts. Additional Updates Including Version 1.46 Release Besides the developer-focused news, Bluesky also announced the release of version 1.46 of its social app. This new update features shortened links, the ability to report lists and feeds to moderators, visual improvements to link cards, the removal of adult content labels on image-less posts, as well as various bug fixes. It also eliminates muted and blocked users from the suggested follows list. The updated version is currently rolling out for iOS and web platforms with an Android release expected shortly afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT