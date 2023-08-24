The Hope of Revitalizing the DC Universe

The DC Universe has been struggling, but there is hope as James Gunn and Peter Safran have been chosen to lead the charge. Warner Bros and DC Comics have entrusted them with the task of revitalizing the universe. Unfortunately, this has led to the departure of many actors, such as Henry Cavill who will no longer play Superman, making way for David Corenswet.

However, some superheroes will be retained, including Blue Beetle, whose film has recently been released in cinemas. James Gunn has expressed that he has “big plans” for the character in the future. The film has also received decent reviews, with a 61% rating on Metacritic, which is enough to be considered a success. Currently, the Blue Beetle suit is worn by Jaime Reyes, portrayed by Xolo Maridueña. But this could change in the future…

Ted Lasso: A potential Blue Beetle

It is important to note that the Blue Beetle suit is just a costume, worn by different individuals in the comics. In the original storyline, Jaime Reyes is the current wearer, introduced in 2006. However, back in 1967, Ted Kord, a student, became the Blue Beetle after the first wearer, Dan Garret, passed on the mantle.

If a second Blue Beetle film is made, director Angel Manuel Soto suggests that Ted Kord could become the new Blue Beetle. In an interview with The Digital Fix, he even revealed that his top choice for the role is Jason Sudeikis, known for his role in the popular series Ted Lasso.

If a sequel is created, it could focus on the transition between Jaime Reyes and Ted Kord, or at least provide a teaser for this shift, which might occur in a third film. However, it remains to be seen whether the first film performs well at the box office, as money is a crucial factor in determining the future of a franchise.