Blasphemous Management Game The Kindeman Remedy Launching on November 16

The highly anticipated management simulation game The Kindeman Remedy, published by 3D Realms and developed by Troglobytes Games, is set to launch for PC via Steam on November 16. This dark and twisted game offers a unique gameplay experience that will leave players questioning their own morality.

About the Game

In The Kindeman Remedy, players take on the role of Doctor Carl Kindeman, a disgraced and scorned medical professional. Determined to restore his reputation, Kindeman finds himself in a grim prison, where he plans to conduct horrifying experiments and create a cure-all known as The Kindeman Remedy. Assisted by a lascivious nun, he will stop at nothing in his quest for redemption.

As players progress through the game, they will have the power to make morally ambiguous choices. They can choose to brutally execute inmates on the electric chair or use them as subjects for their research. The game offers a variety of disturbing options, allowing players to unleash their inner monster.

Physician, Manage Thy Lab

Becoming an evil doctor is no easy task. In The Kindeman Remedy, players must upgrade and utilize eight different rooms, manage resources, experiment with poisons, drugs, and hazardous substances, and conduct secret experiments. However, players are not alone in this dark journey; they are assisted by Sister Anna, a loyal and obedient companion who will do whatever is necessary to aid the doctor.

A Story-Driven Madness with Multiple Endings

The game features a dark and compelling story filled with complex characters, adding depth to the disturbing experience. Players will be faced with moral dilemmas and witness the dark side of humanity. The choices made throughout the game will determine the multiple endings and unlockable events, giving players control over the destiny of both Anna and Carl.

Release Date Trailer

Check out the latest trailer below: