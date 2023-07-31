Superhero movies: fierce competition

It has been 15 years since Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Since then, numerous films have been released, forming the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe and reaching its pinnacle with Infinity War and Endgame. Despite initial struggles, the franchise continues to thrive thanks to some major successes.

On the DC side, attempts have been made to establish a similar interconnected universe, but inconsistencies and lesser-known characters outside of Batman and Superman have hindered their progress. This led to a change in direction, the cancellation of certain films, and the launch of a brand new project. Films featuring superheroes or supervillains always attract audiences, but creating a compelling saga is essential to draw in the masses.

The upcoming films Blue Beetle, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Superman Legacy will lay the foundation for the new DC Universe (DCU) in 2025. However, both the DCU and the MCU owe their existence to the movies that came before, such as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Superman Returns.

Blade: the true origin of the MCU?

In 1998, Stephen Norrington released the first film in a trilogy dedicated to Eric Brooks, also known as Blade. Based on Marvel comics, the film introduced this half-vampire character who seeks to destroy creatures like himself and avenge his mother, who was bitten by a vampire while pregnant with him. The screenplay was written by David S. Goyer, and Blade was portrayed by Wesley Snipes. The film received mixed reviews but grossed over $130 million.

In 2002, a second film with a similar reception was released, but it performed even better at the box office, earning $155 million. This success prompted the production of a third installment, Blade: Trinity, in 2004. Despite poor critical reception, the film still generated nearly $129 million. In total, the Blade trilogy grossed over $415 million. According to Bassam Tariq, who was involved in the new Blade film before departing, it was Wesley Snipes’ portrayal that truly kickstarted the superhero movie trend:

Even Wesley Snipes was surprised by the commercial success of the Blade films. He initially believed they would only appeal to a niche audience. However, he feels that the impact of the trilogy on superhero movies has not been properly acknowledged:

The next Blade movie, directed by Yann Demange, is scheduled for release on February 12, 2025, in US theaters. It will be a part of the MCU, starring Mahershala Ali alongside Delroy Lino and Aaron Pierre.