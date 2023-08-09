Bitstamp to Suspend Trading of Seven Major Cryptocurrencies for US Customers

Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp will suspend trading of seven major cryptocurrencies for US customers as of August 29, 2023. Affected cryptocurrencies include Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), Decentraland (MANA), Polygon (MATIC), Near (NEAR), Sandbox (SAND), and Solana (SOL). After August 29, all trading with these altcoins will be stopped. Update for our US users 📢 Starting August 29: AXS, CHZ, MANA, MATIC, NEAR, SAND and SOL will be suspended from trading after evaluating recent developments in the market. Executing any open trades. Retention and withdrawal of codes will no longer be affected. More information:… – Bitstamp (Bitstamp) August 8, 2023 Bitstamp’s Explanation Bitstamp explained that while trading of these tokens will be paused, users can still hold these assets in their accounts and withdraw them at will. The decision follows recent allegations by the Securities and Exchange Commission that these seven tokens are unregistered securities, as evidenced by complaints filed against major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase.

You may also like: Coinbase wants the judge to dismiss the SEC lawsuit Voluntary Removal by Other Companies Several other financial technology companies, such as Revolut, have voluntarily removed these tokens for US residents in light of the SEC lawsuit. Sandbox, the company behind SAND, was started to delegate Verified Know Your Customer (KYC) of the cryptocurrency deposit after these events. SEC’s Perspective In total, the SEC currently claims that 68 cryptocurrencies are securities. About Bitstamp Bitstamp, which was founded in 2011, currently offers around 30 coins and tokens for trading, with approximately $164 million in digital currencies traded on its platform in the past 24 hours. The move comes as the exchange is actively pursuing global expansion plans and seeking new funds to expand its operations. According to reports, Bitstamp intends to use the funds to launch derivatives trading in Europe next year, expand into Asian markets, and boost its operations in the UK.

Read more: Bitstamp is seeking new funds to go global

