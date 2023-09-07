In Binance’s 10th Proof of Reserves (POR), holdings of Ethereum (ETH) decreased, while Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) remained stable or increased slightly.

Binance has published its 10th POR report amid concerns about liquidity, providing the public with insight into the state of customers’ assets and holdings.

The disclosure reveals mixed trends: Bitcoin and Tether deposits remained flat or grew slightly, but Ethereum holdings fell by 4.3%.

Key figures from Binance reserves showed that Bitcoin deposits were around 588,000 BTC while there were roughly 3.89 million ETH, down 4.3%. Meanwhile, the exchange held $15.44 billion in USDT, up 1%.

The latest POR report revealed that Binance holds 4.71 million ETH and 276,215 BTC in cold storage.

These numbers complement user deposits, which amounted to 1.18 million ETH and 311,821 BTC on the BNB Chain.

Meanwhile, Binance holds $13.6 billion in USDT, along with $1.86 billion users on the BNB Chain.

And while bitcoin deposits remained relatively stable, there was a 4.3% decrease in Ethereum assets and a 1% increase in USDT holdings. This indicates changing user sentiment, and may be affected by market conditions or perceptions of asset stability.



Growing Concerns and Recent Developments

Over the past month, there have been growing concerns about Binance’s position in the market.

The sudden exit of several high-profile executives, regulatory pressure, the discontinuation of BUSD, and the termination of the partnership from VISA and Mastercard, caused tensions.

Some of our team members are developing into larger roles, others out of it #binance. Some take on new and exciting projects. I even provided introductions/references to many of them. We are supportive of everyone. We are one community. This also creates more growth opportunities within… — Czechoslovakia 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) September 6, 2023

Ensuring Financial Strength and Asset Security

Binance’s POR not only ensures its financial strength, but also provides insights into asset allocation trends among its large user base.

This release highlights Binance’s commitment to asset security and transparency, and serves as a way to ensure it has sufficient reserves to protect clients’ holdings, boosting its credibility in a competitive and often unstable market.