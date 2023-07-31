The Impact of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein on Contemporary Filmmakers

The novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley has been around for over two centuries, but it can still make us cringe and feel our skin crawl. Because of this, Shelley’s seminal work continues to exert a large impact on contemporary filmmakers, who include their perspectives on the dreadful topic of reanimating the dead in their work. This is the situation with director Laura Moss and the new movie she and her husband made, Birth/Rebirth. According to rumors, Moss’s first feature film, a psychological thriller, was inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Moss directed and co-wrote the picture for their debut feature. The story of Birth/Rebirth centers on a morgue worker who is mesmerized by the prospect of resurrecting the dead. She has even been able to bring back to life a girl who had previously passed away. Still, to keep the girl alive, she must take body parts and organs from pregnant women. As soon as the mother of the young girl learns the truth about her daughter, her desire to do whatever in her power to save her daughter’s life leads her and the attending physician along a path that leads to a potentially terrifying destination. In addition to a terrifying story about the undead coming back to life, this horror thriller movie delves into topics such as parenthood, medical science fiction, and the relationship between two women who come from different backgrounds but are equally fascinated by the ideas of life and death.

Birth/Rebirth Cast

Marin Ireland

Judy Reyes as Celie

Breeda Wool

Monique Gabriela Curnen as Rita

LaChanze as Colleen

Rachel Zeiger-Haag as ER Doctor

A.J. Lister as Lila

Bryant Carroll as Patron

Richard Gallagher as Kevin

Erica Sweany as Ultrasound Technician

Grant Harrison as Scott

Katie Kuang as OR Nurse

Ezra Barnes as OB…

Sean Michael Harrison as Orderly

Lynden Miles Ley as Bradley

David Lavine as Obstetrician

Asha Etchison as Woman In Labor

Mary Ann Hay as Clerk

What is the Release date of Birth/Rebirth?

The film Birth/Rebirth made its debut for the first time on January 20, 2023, at the Sundance Film Festival. On July 31, 2023, the movie will be shown in front of an audience at the Fantasia International Film Festival. IFC Films and the streaming site Shudder plan to release it on August 18, 2023, but it will only be available in several theaters.

Who is the Director of Birth/Rebirth?

Laura Moss is the director of Birth/Rebirth. Fry Day, which she starred in back in 2017. Allen Anders: Live at the Comedy Castle – Circa 1987, which she starred in 2018, and Rising Up: The Story of the Zombie Rights Movement, which she starred in back in 2009.

birth/rebirth – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films

What is the Plot of Birth/Rebirth?

The plot of Birth/Rebirth can be summed up as follows, according to the synopsis:

Rose, a pathologist, is more interested in her work than in interacting with others and is fascinated with resurrecting the dead. A maternity nurse, Celie has concentrated her life around her vivacious and chatty six-year-old daughter, Lila. Lila is the center of Celie’s world. However, their worlds come crashing together sadly one night when Lila passes away suddenly. Together, they face their darkest fears and determine how far they can go to protect the people they care about.

Where Can You Watch Birth/Rebirth?

When it first becomes available, Birth/Rebirth can be seen in either of two ways. Watch the movie on the big screen at your local theater, which will begin showing on August 18, or watch it streaming on Shudder. Both options are available to you. A subscription to Shudder, a platform dedicated solely to horror in all its forms, may be purchased for a starting price of $6.99 per month.