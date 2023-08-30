Binance stands to benefit from the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in Latin America

Binance is expanding its presence in Latin America with its Send Cash service in nine countries, aiming to facilitate cross-border money transfers and payments.

Binance has expanded its presence in Latin America with the introduction of Send Cash, a new service offering low-cost cryptocurrency transfers in the region. The announcement comes as positive news for the Latino cryptocurrency community, as Binance suspended cryptocurrency debit card services in the region last week.

This development amplifies the use of Binance Pay, the company’s payment gateway, allowing individuals across the region to send money to local bank accounts. Initially, the feature will only be available to recipients with bank accounts in Colombia and Argentina, but it will soon be rolled out to seven more countries.

This feature will be available to users in Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, Argentina, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico, working in conjunction with regulated transportation processing service providers.



According to Binance, the feature will be rolled out in phases, likely indicating plans to expand the service to other countries and potentially integrate additional forms of payment methods. The initiative comes at a time when the Latin American market has shown a growing appetite for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, partly as a hedge against economic instability and inflation.