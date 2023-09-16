





Big Mouth Season 7: Exploring Love, Puberty, and Empathy

Netflix recently revealed that the highly anticipated seventh season of the popular animated series Big Mouth will premiere on October 20th. Created by Nick Kroll, this teenage-centric show continues to captivate audiences as it delves into the complexities of love, sexuality, and the rollercoaster of emotions that come with puberty. In this season, the young characters will face new challenges and embark on a journey of self-discovery while confronting bizarre creatures that embody aspects of the human condition.

Puberty’s Challenges for Teenagers

Puberty was just the beginning in Big Mouth, as the characters now navigate the intricacies of adolescence without a roadmap. With clearer emotions and limited knowledge, making wise decisions becomes even more challenging. Despite the guidance of Hormone Monsters, moving forward seems daunting.

Nick’s Development

Nick, the main character voiced by Nick Kroll himself, has learned valuable lessons over the past two seasons. As he grows up, he is determined to avoid succumbing to his selfish alter ego, Nick Starr. This growth represents the importance of Empathy and understanding for those around him.

Exploring Empathy in “Freaky Friday”

To emphasize the significance of Empathy, the sixth season concluded with a mind-bending situation reminiscent of “Freaky Friday.” Andrew (voiced by John Mulaney) woke up in his father’s body while his dad found himself trapped in Andrew’s teenage body. This experience forced them to see life from each other’s perspective, highlighting the need for Empathy and compassion.

Challenges for the Hormone Monsters

The Hormone Monsters, Maury (voiced by Nick Kroll) and Connie (voiced by Maya Rudolph), face their fair share of challenges this season. As they navigate raising a baby, their unique aging process complicates their roles as guides for human children. Montel (voiced by Cole Escola), another Hormone Monster, shows the struggles of navigating various developmental stages, sometimes displaying the worst traits of his parents simultaneously.

Star-Studded Guest Lineup

Throughout the series, Big Mouth has featured notable guest stars, and the upcoming seventh season promises an exceptional lineup. Megan Thee Stallion will debut as a new Hormone Monstress, bringing her unique style and energy to the show. Additionally, Zazie Beetz, Lupita Nyong’o, and Padma Lakshmi will join the cast in undisclosed roles, adding excitement and surprises to the narrative.

Conclusion

With each season, Big Mouth pushes the boundaries, delivering intense and relatable experiences for its teenage characters. As the successful Netflix original series enters its seventh season, viewers can expect an intriguing blend of comedy, coming-of-age wisdom, and exploring the human condition. Whether you’re a fan of the show since its premiere or new to Big Mouth, gear up for another wild, hilarious, and heartwarming journey with the teenagers as they navigate love, hormones, and the challenges of growing up.



