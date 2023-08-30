Netflix’s Latest Addition: “Big George Foreman”

Are you excited to watch the recently acquired Sony movie Big George Foreman? This sports drama directed by George Tillman Jr. and co-written with Frank Baldwin portrays the inspiring journey of the renowned heavyweight champion George Foreman, played by himself. Despite receiving a lackluster 42% “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has been warmly embraced by audiences, with a stunning 96% audience score. It follows a familiar formula for sports dramas, but it holds significance for fans of the esteemed boxer and those who appreciate uplifting true stories.

If you’re planning to watch Big George Foreman with your family, let me provide you with some essential information about its appropriateness for family viewing. The movie is rated PG-13 and contains mature content, including violence, language, and smoking. Therefore, it may not be suitable for younger children. However, it is an excellent opportunity for older kids and teenagers to learn about the inspiring life of George Foreman, who overcame numerous challenges to become a champion. As it has already claimed a spot in Netflix’s Top 10, numerous subscribers are delighted with the opportunity to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. So, grab some snacks and enjoy this engaging sports drama with your family.

Parental Guidance Advised: The “Big George Foreman” Parents Guide

Big George Foreman is a movie that has received a PG-13 rating, meaning that it is recommended that parents provide guidance for children under 13 years old when watching the film. The reason for this rating is due to the depiction of some sports violence, particularly during certain boxing matches.

The movie is relatively tame for the most part, and it could have potentially obtained a PG rating if not for the intensity of the boxing scenes. Those familiar with real-life boxing can expect to see punches being thrown up close, with some blood being shown, although it is not excessive or gratuitous.

In terms of sexual content, the movie does not contain any nudity or explicit sex scenes. However, there are instances of kissing and references to adultery. This is not a major part of the plot, but it may not be suitable for younger viewers.

Regarding the language used in the film, it is relatively mild, with words like “piss” and “damn” being the strongest. There is no use of profanity or any overly offensive language.

Overall, Big George Foreman presents an inspiring and uplifting narrative, showcasing themes of resilience and forgiveness. The movie is suitable for most audiences, but parents may want to exercise caution when watching with younger children due to the depiction of some violence and themes that may not be suitable for all ages.

Take a glimpse of what awaits in Big George Foreman by watching the official trailer below:

Stream Big George Foreman on Netflix now.