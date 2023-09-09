Best Netflix movies to watch this weekend It’s that time of the week again and if you’re looking for some entertainment, Netflix has got you covered with a range of movies to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for some classics or want to watch something new, there’s something for everyone on the platform. In addition to a selection of older films that were recently added, there’s also a heartbreaking, yet critically important, documentary that’s worth checking out. If you’re not sure where to start, you can always look to Netflix’s overall Top 10 list, which includes popular titles like Arrival, Don’t Worry Darling, Snitch, Choose Love, Love Again, and more. With so many options available, you’re bound to find something to keep you entertained this weekend. So sit back, relax, and let Netflix take care of the rest!

Anchorman WATCH – Netflix, the popular streaming platform, has recently enriched its catalog by adding two highly acclaimed comedy movies – Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Both films have garnered a huge fan following over the years, but if you’re struggling to decide which one to watch, then you should definitely go for the first one. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is a timeless classic that will have you laughing out loud from start to finish. The movie is chock-full of hilarious jokes and one-liners that will leave you in stitches. The cast is also top-notch, featuring some of the biggest names in comedy such as Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carrell, Fred Willard, and more. So, if you’re in the mood for a good laugh and want to watch a movie that’s both entertaining and memorable, then Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is the perfect choice for you. Anchorman Official Trailer:

Woody Woodpecker SKIP – Upon seeing the current no. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10 ranking for movies, I was left feeling a bit perplexed. The reason being, the movie that has taken the top spot is Woody Woodpecker, an animated film from 2017 based on the iconic cartoon character. It’s possible that parents are simply looking for ways to keep their kids entertained during these times of social distancing and remote learning, which could explain the sudden surge in popularity for this otherwise poorly received film. The truth is, Woody Woodpecker was not well-received by critics or audiences alike. In fact, it was widely panned for its lackluster animation and unengaging plot. However, if you’re a fan of the original Woody Woodpecker cartoons, you might want to skip this movie and revisit the classic cartoons instead. Many of them are available on YouTube and are sure to provide you with a more enjoyable and nostalgic viewing experience. Woody Woodpecker Official Trailer:

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America WATCH – Scouts Honor, a new documentary released on Netflix, has received critical acclaim for its unflinching and uncompromising exposé of the Boy Scouts of America. The once highly respected organization is now under intense scrutiny after a staggering number of former scouts, over 82,000, have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse within various branches of the organization across the United States. Shockingly, these allegations span several decades and are a damning indictment of the culture of silence and cover-up that has plagued the Boy Scouts of America for far too long. The documentary pulls no punches in revealing the shocking truth about the scale and extent of the abuse that has taken place, and it is essential viewing for anyone who cares about the safety and well-being of children. However, it is important to note that the documentary contains disturbing content pertaining to sexual abuse and child abuse, and viewer discretion is advised. Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America Official Trailer:

The Eagle SKIP – The 2011 historical epic film titled ‘The Eagle‘ features Jamie Bell and Channing Tatum in lead roles. The movie can be considered average in terms of entertainment value, as it lacks the necessary spark to keep the audience engaged throughout. However, if you have a keen interest in this era or are a fan of the cast, then it might be worth a watch. The film does have some well-executed action sequences and boasts of impressive production values. However, the performances by the actors feel uninspired and fail to create an impact, ultimately dragging the movie down. In summary, while ‘The Eagle’ has its moments of brilliance, it falls short of being a must-watch movie. The Eagle Official Trailer:

