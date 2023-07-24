





Exciting Netflix Movies to Watch in August 2023

Exciting Netflix Movies to Watch in August 2023

As we step into August 2023, the summer movie season is still in full swing, and Netflix has no plans of slowing down. After a successful month of July that treated us to thrilling movies like The Out-Laws, Bird Box Barcelona, and They Cloned Tyrone, we can expect plenty more excitement, action, and entertainment in the days to come.

For the fans of legal dramas, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is set to make its return, and we can expect more intense courtroom battles and twists and turns in this high-stakes drama. On the other hand, Heartstopper season 2 promises to bring more delightful moments of romance and heartwarming emotions.

But for those who love a good thriller, Painkiller is a new show worth checking out, with a gripping storyline and a talented cast that will keep you on the edge of your seat. And let’s not forget the animated flicks that are perfect for a family movie night, with new releases like The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom and classic Madagascar making their way onto the platform.

Whether you’re in the mood for an adventure, a romantic comedy, or a fun family movie, Netflix has got you covered this August. So sit back, relax, and prepare to be entertained by the best of what the streaming giant has to offer.

Best Netflix movies to watch in August 2023

As the month of August 2023 is around the corner, it’s worth considering which Netflix movies are worth watching for a cozy movie night and which ones can be put on hold. Let’s explore the best headliners for an enjoyable evening.

Soulcatcher

An upcoming Action thriller on August 2nd will follow the story of a military contractor who has been commissioned to retrieve a dangerous weapon that has the ability to turn individuals into savage killers. However, when the protagonist’s own brother becomes a victim of the device, he sets out on a path of vengeance in order to bring those responsible to justice. Don’t miss this heart-pounding tale of action and intrigue.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

I highly recommend watching the documentary Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food this coming August. This particular documentary delves into the American food industry and how it has repeatedly failed consumers by exposing them to harmful pathogens that can have deadly consequences. I believe that watching Poisoned will be a truly enlightening experience for anyone who is interested in learning more about the food industry and its impact on our health. You can catch this insightful documentary on Aug. 2 when it begins streaming.

Marry My Dead Body

It is possible that certain individuals may choose to forego watching this particular film due to its title alone. The title in question, Marry My Dead Body, is certainly attention-grabbing. However, the Taiwanese action-comedy may not appeal to everyone. As such, viewers who are not interested in a movie that combines crime-solving with a plot revolving around a ghost-husband may want to avoid watching this film on August 10th.

Heart of Stone

Tom Harper, the acclaimed director, has a brand new movie coming to Netflix titled Heart of Stone. Starring Gal Gadot, who previously wowed audiences with her performance in Red Notice, this thrilling action movie follows the adventures of an international intelligence agent as she embarks on a mission to keep The Heart safe from dangerous enemies. Set to premiere on August 11th, Heart of Stone promises to be a blockbuster hit that fans won’t want to miss.

The Chosen One

A group of three young doctors have been assigned the task of providing vaccinations to the residents of a remote village situated in Pantanal. As they begin their work, they soon realize that this community is not like any other they have encountered before. The village is shrouded in secrets, and the residents seem to be hiding something. Despite their best efforts to leave, the doctors find themselves trapped in this isolated place with no way out. If you’re looking for an intriguing movie to watch, be sure to check out this new release starting August 16.

The Monkey King

If you’re in search of a fun and engaging activity for the whole family, look no further than the latest animated Netflix movie release. Set to debut on August 18th, The Monkey King promises to be a thrilling adventure that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. The plot centers around a brave and charismatic monkey who wields a powerful fighting stick, and his journey to achieve victory against all odds. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a young girl who challenges him to prove his worth. With stunning animation and a captivating storyline, The Monkey King is sure to be a hit with viewers of all ages. Don’t miss out on this exciting new release!

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

I’m also excited about the upcoming film, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! This movie is actually based on a book with the same name and is produced by none other than Adam Sandler. In fact, Sandler even appears in the film alongside his wife, Jackie, and their daughters, Sunny and Sadie.

The film is a comedy that promises to take us on a hilarious journey as we explore the dynamics of best friends, bat mitzvahs, and pre-teen politics. It’s a family-friendly movie that is sure to entertain and delight audiences of all ages.

If you’re eager to check out this exciting production, mark your calendars for August 25th, which is when the movie is set to be released. Don’t miss out on the chance to watch this highly anticipated film and share in the laughter and fun that it promises to deliver!

Choose Love

Do you find yourself yearning for more control over the fate of the protagonists in romantic comedies? If so, you’re in luck! The highly anticipated Choose Love, an original Netflix interactive rom-com, is set to premiere on August 31st. Starring the talented Laura Marano and Avan Jogia, this innovative film allows viewers to guide the trajectory of Cami Conway’s storyline – including who she may ultimately fall in love with. With a multitude of choices at your disposal, the power is in your hands to shape the ultimate outcome of this delightful romantic tale.

Which movies on Netflix are you planning to watch in August? Let us know in the comments!



