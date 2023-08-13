The Best K-dramas on Netflix: A Journey into Captivating Storytelling

If you’re a fan of captivating storytelling, heartfelt romances, and cultural immersion, then K-dramas on Netflix are perfect for you. These Korean dramas have taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with their unique blend of romance, comedy, and drama. From gripping love stories and intricate plot twists to stunning cinematography and exceptional performances, K-dramas offer an immersive viewing experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Whether you’re a seasoned K-drama enthusiast or new to the genre, we’ve curated a list of the best K-dramas currently available on Netflix. Get ready to dive into a world of compelling characters, emotional roller coasters, and captivating narratives that will transport you to the vibrant streets of Seoul and beyond. From heartwarming romantic comedies to intense melodramas, our selection has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and let the binge-watching begin! Join us as we explore the best K-dramas on Netflix right now, exclusively on Top Buzz Trends. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey into the world of K-dramas. It’s time to indulge in the addictive charm and captivating storytelling of Korean television.

Mask Girl (Season 1) N

An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.

Behind Your Touch (Season 1) N

A veterinarian with psychometric powers, and a hot-blooded detective who fall in love with each other while solving minor crime cases in a small town in Mujin, Chungcheong-do.

Destined With You (Season 1) N

Follows a successful lawyer who has everything, but who is plagued by a family curse, and turns out that the one who holds the secret to breaking it is the seemingly ordinary civil servant.

King the Land (Season 1) N

The hotel heir and the best employee twisted to change the standard of service and undertook to implement the concept “You will be sincerely smiled at in King”. King is the name of the company and a metaphor for addressing guests as kings.

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) N

Noodle shop employees by day and demon hunters by night, the Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans.

The Silent Sea (2021-present)

During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

Bloodhounds (2023-present)

In order to pay off their debt, three daring youths jump into the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful who prey on the weak.

Celebrity (2023-present)

Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul.

The Good Bad Mother (2023-present)

A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child, forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship.

Queenmaker (2023)

An accomplished fixer for a powerful business conglomerate jumps into politics to make a headstrong civil rights lawyer the next mayor of Seoul.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

Crash Course in Romance (2023-present)

Retired ex national team female handball player has become a grocery store owner in order to look after her family while she grapples with her daughter’s tutor’s eating disorder.

The Fabulous (2022-present)

Four best friends chase their dreams alongside the fashion elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas, and wild nights on the town.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018)

Kang Mi Rae recovers her self esteem after being bullied as she gets to know Do Kyung Suk after getting plastic surgery. Then she gets called the “Gangnam plastic surgery monster.”

Our Blues (2022-present)

Romance is sweet and bitter – and life riddled with ups and downs – in multiple stories about people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island.

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (2022)

Im Hwa Ryeong, a prickly, sensitive, and hot-tempered queen, tries to turn her trouble making princes into proper crown princes.

Narcos-Saints (2022-present)

A civilian businessman who has no choice but to cooperate with the secret operation of the National Intelligence Service to arrest the Korean drug lord who has taken control of Suriname in South America.

Business Proposal (2022)

In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up to a blind date to scare him away. But plans go awry when he turns out to be her CEO – and makes a proposal.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021-present)

A big-city dentist opens up a practice in a close-knit seaside village, home to a charming jack-of-all-trades who is her polar opposite in every way.

All of Us Are Dead (2022-present)

A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out or turn into one of the rabid infected.