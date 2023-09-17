The Best Crime Series on Netflix for Your Binge-Watching Session

If you’re a fan of gripping narratives, complex characters, and mind-bending mysteries, then crime series on Netflix are the perfect choice for your next binge-watching session. From edge-of-your-seat thrillers to gritty detective dramas, Netflix offers a wide range of crime series that will keep you hooked from the very first episode. These shows delve into the darkest corners of the human psyche, exploring the intricate web of deceit, betrayal, and justice. With compelling storylines, masterful performances, and jaw-dropping plot twists, the best crime series on Netflix deliver a captivating viewing experience that will leave you craving for more. Whether you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, police procedurals, or true crime stories, our curated list has something for every crime enthusiast. Join us as we explore the best crime series currently streaming on Netflix, where we unravel the secrets, chase down suspects, and unravel the truth behind the most intriguing cases. So, grab your detective hat, settle in, and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey filled with suspense, mystery, and heart-pounding action. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of the best crime series on Netflix, exclusively on Top Buzz Trends. Happy streaming and may justice be served!

Painkiller

The causes and consequences of America’s opioid epidemic unfold in this drama following its perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth.

Barracuda Queens

It tells the story of a group of young women who carry out burglaries to liberate themselves from the expectations on women.

Florida Man

When an ex-cop returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.

ADVERTISEMENT

In From the Cold

Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.

Lupin

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Better Call Saul

The trials and tribulations of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the years leading up to his fateful run-in with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Clark

This is the incredible story behind Sweden’s most notorious gangster, Clark Olofsson, whose infamous crimes gave rise to the term “Stockholm Syndrome”.

Narcos

A chronicled look at the criminal exploits of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, as well as the many other drug kingpins who plagued the country through the years.

Money Heist

An unusual group of robbers attempt to carry out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history – stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain.

Who Killed Sara?

Hell