Best. Christmas. Ever!: A New Holiday Film Starring Brandy Norwood Coming to Netflix

Exciting news for all the holiday movie lovers out there! The streaming giant, Netflix, is all set to release a heartwarming Christmas film titled “Best. Christmas. Ever!” featuring the talented Brandy Norwood in the lead. The movie is scheduled to be released this fall, and we have all the juicy details for you!

Directed by Mary Lambert, who has previously worked on popular movies like “Pet Sematary” and “A Castle for Christmas”, “Best. Christmas. Ever!” is a romantic comedy written by Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano. The movie is produced by Shyer and David M. Wulf.

The plot of the movie is still under wraps, but it promises to be a delightful treat for the holiday season. The cast details are yet to be revealed, but we can expect some amazing performances from the talented actors.

So, gear up for the ultimate Christmas experience with “Best. Christmas. Ever!” and get ready to be swept away in the magic of the holiday season!

Best. Christmas. Ever! release date

The highly anticipated movie, Best. Christmas. Ever! is set to premiere on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Fans of the genre can look forward to experiencing the heartwarming story of love, family, and the true meaning of the holiday season. Mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in the festive spirit with this must-watch film.

Best. Christmas. Ever! cast

Brandy Norwood leads the cast as Jackie while Heather Graham stars opposite her as Charlotte, an old college friend. We’ve included more cast members below.

Brandy Norwood as Jackie

Heather Graham as Charlotte

Jason Biggs as Rob (Charlotte’s husband)

Matt Cedeño as Valentino (Jackie’s husband)

Wyatt Hunt

Abby Villasmil

Madison Skye Validum

Best. Christmas. Ever! synopsis

The plot of Best. Christmas. Ever! Revolves around the rivalry between two college friends, Jackie and Charlotte. Jackie, who boasts of a seemingly perfect life, sends a holiday newsletter every year that makes Charlotte envious. However, when Charlotte decides to spend Christmas at Jackie’s house, she uses this opportunity to uncover the truth about Jackie’s life and prove that it’s not as perfect as it seems. The movie delves into the complex relationship between the two friends, who must confront their insecurities and past mistakes to move forward.

Read the full synopsis right here:

Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.

