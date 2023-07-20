Berserk of Gluttony: An Exciting New Take on a Classic Series

Berserk is back, but this time in a completely different form! The new animated series, Berserk of Gluttony, is not a continuation of Kentaro Miura’s work, but rather an adaptation of the eponymous light novel. While it may not be what fans were expecting, it promises to be a thrilling and captivating experience.

The story revolves around Fate, a guard with no extraordinary abilities, living in a world where having powers is the norm. Fate, however, possesses a unique and seemingly useless ability – an insatiable hunger. Little does he know that consuming others empowers him with their abilities, turning his curse into a formidable advantage.

Fueled by his love for a woman, Fate embarks on a journey to become stronger and protect what he holds dear. Created in 2017, Berserk of Gluttony encompasses a series of eight-volume novels and a ten-volume manga. The anime adaptation, set to release on Crunchyroll in Fall 2023, is directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa, known for his work on “I Have Always Loved You,” and produced by the ACGT studio.

Berserk: A Classic of Japanese Works

Berserk has long held a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. The original work by Kentaro Miura has gained a legendary status, known for its dark and gritty storytelling, intricate character arcs, and breathtaking artwork. Although Berserk of Gluttony may deviate from Miura’s vision, it opens up a fresh and exciting avenue for new viewers and fans alike.

The Berserk franchise has become a classic in the realm of Japanese works, showcasing the country’s depth and diversity in storytelling. Its influence can be seen in various mediums, including anime, manga, and video games. With its rich lore and complex characters, it continues to capture the imagination of audiences.

As the release of Berserk of Gluttony approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to delve into this unique take on the beloved series. The combination of compelling storytelling, visually stunning animation, and the promise of intense action makes the upcoming anime a highly anticipated event.

Stay tuned for the thrilling adventures of Fate as he navigates a treacherous world filled with powers, love, and the insatiable hunger that sets him apart. Berserk of Gluttony is set to leave a lasting impression on fans new and old, cementing its place in the pantheon of Japanese works.