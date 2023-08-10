The Beats Studio Pro Is Now Available in Over 20 New Countries

After their first introduction on July 19 in the United States of America, Canada, France, and Germany, Apple’s brand new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are now available in more than 20 other countries worldwide.

Availability in More Than 20 Countries

The headphones are, in the words of Beats, available for purchase in the following countries: Australia, Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Macau, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Advanced Features and Design

Compared to the previous generation’s model, the fourth-generation Studio headphones have a retail price of $350 and come equipped with a more advanced version of Active Noise Cancellation, USB-C charging and connectivity, sound enhancements, and other new features. They have the same design look as previous iterations of the Studio headphones.

Compatibility and Features

Apple’s goal was to ensure that the Beats Studio Pro is compatible with as many products as possible, even those that do not include an Apple-designed audio processor. Apple customers won’t have the convenience of automated switching while switching between devices. On the other hand, the Beats headphones are compatible with features such as Find My, one-touch pairing, and Hey Siri support.

How to Purchase

You can get a Beats Studio Pro from Apple by visiting the online storefront for your country.