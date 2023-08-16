Barbie goes from record to record

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the Barbie movie is becoming a huge success in the cinema world. It is surpassing all expectations and breaking records. With a total of $1.184 billion at the box office, Barbie is unstoppable! Even though Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was predicted to be the summer hit, it is Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, who is stealing the spotlight. The film has been running for five weeks now and has earned $45.1 million over the weekend from 75 countries. It is now the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman, surpassing Captain Marvel. This film is making its mark in the cinema industry.

In front of Harry Potter and Batman!

This is a historic moment! Barbie has collected $1.184 billion at the box office, placing it in the top 10 Warner Bros. films internationally. This massive success has even surpassed Dark Knight Rises and three Harry Potter movies. Despite expectations, the American public is not tired of the film and the buzz surrounding it, as they continue to support Barbie instead of rushing to see the latest cinema releases like The Last Voyage of Demeter. Other works like the new adaptation of Dracula are also overshadowed by the Barbie craze. One cannot help but wonder how much further the film with Margot Robbie will go. At this pace, it may even surpass Super Mario Bros. The Film and become the biggest hit of the year in the United States. The film’s satirical tone and delirium have won over the audience, although younger children may find it difficult to fully grasp. The sales of the famous doll are also skyrocketing. A phenomenon has emerged.