



Barbie: An Anticipated Film Release with an A-List Ensemble

Barbie has emerged as one of the most anticipated film releases of the summer, and a significant portion of its success can be attributed to the A-list ensemble that the movie has. Founded on the performances of two actors who could not have been a better fit for the roles of Barbie and Ken.

Margot Robbie as Barbie

The fact that Margot Robbie is a proven actress makes it likely that she will bring strong character work to the role of Barbie in addition to the blonde Bombshell looks that make her a natural choice for the part based only on her appearance. In the movie, Margot Robbie’s character, Barbie, starts to have an existential crisis when she doubts her mortality and her flawless feet fall flat. Because of this, she decides to go out into the actual world to find the answers she needs.

Robbie had her first significant role in The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese and released over ten years ago. In the subsequent ten years, she established herself as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. The actor, who was born in Australia, has met every hurdle that has been thrown in her path. She was nominated for an Academy Award for the first time for her performance in the film I, Tonya, in which she portrayed ice skating legend Tonya Harding. Two years later, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting part in the Fox News drama Bombshell. She established herself as a major player in the superhero genre by playing Harley Quinn in the film adaptations of the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey franchises. It has been suggested that she and Ryan Gosling work together again in an untitled prequel to Ocean’s Eleven, which Jay Roach will direct.

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Ryan Gosling has been cast in the role of Ken, the boy toy that goes along with Barbie, and he will bring the character to life on the big screen. Gosling is a perfect fit for the character of Ken, just like Margot Robbie was for the part of Barbie. You may expect less nuanced character development in a movie based on toys. Still, his chiseled good looks and illustrious acting history give you a reason to hope for it. Ken, played by Gosling, is characterized as an idiot whose sole real job is “beach.” Ultimately, he decides to follow Barbie out into the real world to help her solve her existential issue.

Gosling has been nominated for an Academy Award twice for his remarkable performances in the films Half Nelson and La La Land. Drive, Blade Runner 2049, Blue Valentine, and The Place Beyond the Pines are just a few of the critically praised movies in which he has appeared. Emily Blunt will be co-starring opposite Gosling in the upcoming adaptation of David Leitch’s novel The Fall Guy, which will have a significant budget.

Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel

Will Ferrell play the role of the CEO of Mattel, who is taken aback when he discovers that real-life versions of Barbie and Ken are roaming the streets of Los Angeles? In addition to it, Ferrell contributes his enormous comedic talent to the mix. The veteran of Saturday Night Live brings a sense of humor to virtually every picture with the good fortune to cast him. Ferrell has spent the last two decades developing a body of work that, if there were a Comedy Hall of Fame, would be more than deserving of induction into that hall. He has appeared in various successful comedies, such as the Anchorman movies, Elf, Step Brothers, Talladega Nights, The Other Guys, and the Daddy’s Home film adaptations. Additionally, he provided the voice for President Business/Lord Business in the film adaptation of the toy line The Lego Movie. After that, he is scheduled to provide his voice for the main character in the R-rated talking dog comedy Strays, and after that, he will star in the wedding comedy You’re Cordially Invited opposite Reese Witherspoon.

Simu Liu as Ken #2

Gosling’s Ken competes with Simu Liu’s Ken #2, played by Simu Liu. Liu is currently riding high on the success of his recent performance in the Marvel universe as the titular hero in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. His performance received widespread critical acclaim. His upcoming filmography features such titles as “Arthur the King,” “Atlas,” and “Grand Death Lotto.”

America Ferrera as Gloria

Gloria is a Mattel employee who had the original Barbie when she was a child. America Ferrera portrays the role of Gloria. She eventually becomes Barbie’s partner and accompanies her back to Barbieland. Throughout her career, she has been in many roles that have garnered critical praise, one of which, “Ugly Betty,” earned her an award. She has maintained a busy schedule over the past few years thanks to her job as a voice actress in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and her involvement as a primary cast member on the NBC show Superstore. She will also provide her voice to the upcoming film Elio, which Pixar will produce.

Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha

Ariana Greenblatt will join the ensemble in the role of Sasha, Gloria’s daughter, who will accompany her mother and Barbie on their existential journey. Even though she is only 15 years old, Greenblatt has already built an impressive career. She played Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity Wars and acted in blockbuster films such as A Bad Moms Christmas, Scoob!, Love and Monsters, In the Heights, and The Boss Baby: Family Business. Despite her age, Greenblatt has already established herself as a formidable actress. Her most recent role, which she played alongside Adam Driver, was in the suspense film 65, which centered on dinosaurs. Her upcoming project is the long-delayed adaptation of Borderlands, which Eli Roth directs. In it, she co-stars with Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Ncuti Gatwa as Ken #4

Ncuti Gatwa, a British actor, performs the part of Ken #4 in this production. Gatwa is probably best known for his role in the comedic series Sex Education, which is available on Netflix. His talents in the comic world should put him in good stead on the set of Barbie. Gatwa has a lot more to look forward to, even though this Ken doll’s role is not as significant as the roles of the other Ken dolls. It has been officially announced that he will be the next actor to play the coveted position of Doctor Who. He will be the first black actor to play the part of the long-running character in the series. In the high-budget World War II series Masters of the Air that Apple TV+ will produce, he will also star with Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Issa Rae has joined the cast and will play the role of President Barbie, who oversees Barbieland. Since her debut with her own YouTube channel, Rae has gone on to greater success. Due to her performance in the HBO series Insecure, she has been nominated for multiple Emmys and Golden Globes. Even more impressive is that The Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl, her memoir, is a bestseller.



