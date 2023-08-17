Barbie, the surprise of the summer

If some people were skeptical about the idea of making a film about Mattel’s iconic doll, Barbie, others were intrigued by the promising cast and soundtrack. However, to everyone’s surprise, Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie has captivated audiences. This character, with more depth than initially perceived, intrigued many spectators who rushed to the theaters to see what the film had to offer. Despite facing competition from other films, Barbie outperformed them at the French and US box offices, proving its popularity.

Barbie breaks records

Barbie also achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the previous record set by The Dark Knight as the highest-grossing film in the history of Warner Bros. With its $541,890,865 in the US box office, Barbie has become the new face of Warner, overtaking even Batman. However, there is still one last rival to defeat in order to claim the title of Warner’s number one film: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. With its $1.2 billion revenue worldwide, Barbie stands a chance of surpassing it in the near future. Although it may be challenging to catch up in international box office collections, Barbie continues to pave its own success story.