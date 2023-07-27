Barbie gives wings!

Get ready for what’s coming! Barbie’s success in the movies is undeniable. Greta Gerwig’s film has sold over 1,680,000 tickets in its first week of release in France and has accumulated a total of 162 million US dollars in ticket sales across North America. With such a score, Barbie surpasses huge blockbusters like Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman.

With such success, it was expected that Mattel wouldn’t stop there. In fact, many of us were already speculating that the toy manufacturer would work on several sequels for Barbie. But what we didn’t imagine is that Mattel has decided to think big, very big. The revelation is truly surprising!

14 films on the agenda!

Mattel has just spoken, and it’s not just 1, 2, or 3 films, but a total of 14 Mattel films that will be released in the years to come. At least that’s what Vanity Fair reveals when the site profiles Ynon Kreiz, the CEO of Mattel.

According to Ynon Kreiz, several films are already in the works. The first will simply be an adaptation of the toy Polly Pocket, directed by Lena Dunham, known for her documentary Pressure and the independent film Sharp Stick. The lead role has already been announced and will be played by Lily Collins, known for her role in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

But that’s not all, fans of toy cars will be thrilled because a Hot Wheels film is also in the works. J.J. Abrams, known for his spectacular productions, will be the film’s producer. There is also a film about Major Matt Mason, a toy from the ’60s, in the works, and Tom Hanks will play the lead role. In other words, there are already some big projects in the pipeline.

Lastly, Mattel is already prepared to make a film about the card game Uno. Unlike the previously mentioned films, it’s hard to visualize what it could look like on the screen, unless the toy manufacturer takes inspiration from Jon S. Baird’s film Tetris, which depicts the creation of the game.