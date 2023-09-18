Bad Boys 4: The Journey Continues – The Long-Awaited Sequel

A Change in Tone

Co-director Adi El Arabi recently spoke about the direction of Bad Boys 4, revealing that the film will have a greater emphasis on humor compared to its predecessor. The third movie had a more dramatic tone, but this time around, the aim is to entertain and elicit laughter from the audience. Martin Lawrence’s character, Marcus Burnett, will evolve and bring a new level of comedic genius to the screen. Fans can expect an engaging and enjoyable experience at the theater.

The Idea Behind the Title

The chosen title, Ride Or Die, effectively captures the essence of the film. As our beloved heroes age, the possibilities of epic rides and intense action become even more real. However, it’s safe to assume that the movie won’t venture into dark territory and jeopardize the lives of its main characters, given the director’s emphasis on comedy.

The Dilemma of Naming

Many fans believe that the obvious choice for the fourth installment’s title would have been Bad Boys 4 Life. However, the directors decided not to risk potential issues if the fourth film fell through. Hence, they opted for Bad Boys Ride or Die, ensuring that they would have a solid title regardless of the outcome.

A Confusing Timeline

The saga surrounding Bad Boys 4 has been filled with twists and turns. Although plans for two sequels were initially announced back in 2015, the guarantee of a fourth film seemed uncertain by the time the third installment, Bad Boys For Life, was released. Surprisingly, an official announcement for Bad Boys 4 followed shortly after the third movie exceeded expectations at the box office. This success has made the production of a fourth film much more likely.

Production Updates

The good news for fans is that principal photography for Bad Boys 4 has already wrapped up, avoiding any potential disruptions caused by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Although reshoots may be necessary, they are not anticipated to take place for several months, hopefully allowing enough time for the strike to be resolved. As of now, Bad Boys Ride or Die is scheduled for a June 2024 release, and it appears unlikely that any delays will occur due to the current strikes.

In conclusion, the journey of Bad Boys continues, promising fans a mix of humor, action, and adventure in the long-awaited fourth installment. With a solid title and production moving forward smoothly, it won’t be long before we see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back on the big screen, ready to entertain and make us laugh once again. Get ready for the ride of your life with Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die!