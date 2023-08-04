Made to crush everything

Avatar, the groundbreaking film released in 2009, made a huge impact on audiences. It impressed with its technical advancements, captivating atmosphere, and immersive sound. This mega blockbuster still holds the top spot at the worldwide box office, earning a staggering $2.929 billion dollars.

Now, with its highly anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water, director James Cameron aimed to surpass this record. Cameron patiently waited for years, ensuring that technology would be advanced enough to accurately depict water and its effects. The film ultimately earned $2.32 billion at the box office, a significant achievement although falling short of its predecessor’s success. Currently, it ranks as the third highest-grossing film, with Avengers: Endgame taking the second spot, earning $2.797 billion dollars.

For Sam, it was worth it

It is interesting to recall that James Cameron originally desired Matt Damon for the lead role in the first Avatar. However, Damon declined the offer in favor of a different project that guaranteed a substantial contract, including a 10% share of the film’s revenue. As a result, Cameron turned to the then-unknown actor, Sam Worthington, to portray Jake Sully.

In Avatar: The Way of the Water, Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully. However, he only performs the motion-capture for his Na’vi character and provides the character’s voice. Worthington’s real face does not appear in the film. Nevertheless, he was generously compensated, receiving over $100 million for his involvement in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, you read it correctly. Sam Worthington was paid a total of $110 million to star in Avatar 2. His fee consisted of a $10 million base salary, plus 5% of the film’s box office revenue, as stated in his contract.

Considering that Avatar 3, 4, and 5 are already in the works and have scheduled release dates, one can only imagine the future contracts for the actor—unless they have already been signed.