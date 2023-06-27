A new update has been released for Atomic Heart Update 1.008 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Atomic Heart Update 1.008 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
MAIN
Added New Game+ Mode
In this most difficult game mode yet, enemies have new abilities, such as immunity to certain attacks of the player or new attack effects against the player. Also, enemies have an additional color aura, and each color indicates the presence of a certain ability, which could be:
- Master of the ElementsEffect:Immunity to glove abilities and cartridge gunsAffected enemies:
VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, ARU-31/6 RotorobotAura color:
Purple
- DaredevilEffect:Attacks and movements are acceleratedAffected enemies:
VOV-A6 Lab Tech, ARU-31/6 Rotorobot, MFU-68 Laborer, RAF-9 Engineer (Rafik)Aura color:
Red
- Body armorEffect:Immunity to firearmsAffected enemies:
LUC-1 Owl, GMC-69 Vatrushka, DOC, MFU-68/CP DuckAura color:
Yellow
- AthleteEffect:All enemy attacks force you to the groundAffected enemies:
VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, MFU-68 Laborer, RAF-9 Engineer (Rafik)Aura color:
Green
- KamikazeEffect:The enemy explodes upon approaching youAffected enemies:
VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, ARU-31/6 Rotorobot, MFU-68 LaborerAura color:
Orange
- Lightning rodEffect:Enemy attacks drain your energyAffected enemies:
VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, MFU-68 Laborer, RAF-9 Engineer (Rafik)Aura color:
Turquoise
- TranslocatorEffect:When approaching you, the enemy abruptly covers the distanceAffected enemies:
VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, MFU-68 LaborerAura color:
Blue
OTHERS
- Improved game stability
Source:Atomic Heart