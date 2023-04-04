A new update has been released for Assetto Corsa Competizione Update 1.008.010. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Assetto Corsa Competizione Update 1.008.010 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

New Content

Added 2022 Race Season Liveries

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where the user can see through the windshield on all Lamborghini Huracan models at night in the hood camera view.

Fixed an issue where the “open series” filter text for the 2022 series was missing.

Fixed an issue with a missing series tag for all GTWC America Sprint entries.

Fixed an issue where idle showroom fails to load in the Single Player menu.

Fixed an issue where GT4 icon displayed in the series selector after selecting any 2022 car.

Fixed an issue where incorrect car numbers displayed in the Private Lobby menu.

Fixed an issue where car models of users joining a server session are displayed as a static chassis before their time of joining in in-session replays of users who joined earlier.

“Use Current Pressures” now added to Fuel and Strategy menu.

PS5 specific fixes

Fixed an issue where the name of the 2nd / 3rd driver changes during a race.

Xbox specific fixes

Fixed an issue with a missing message when attempting to start event at Imola in 2022 championship without the 2020 DLC installed.

Fixed an issue where the placeholder texture on windscreen banner of #74 EMA Motorsport Porsche.

Fixed an issue where the advertising flags along the pitlane flicker back and forth on Zolder from their original color to black during gameplay.

