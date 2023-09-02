Arrival, a science-fiction film, was initially released in 2016 and received critical acclaim from moviegoers and critics. The movie garnered eight nominations at the 89th Academy Awards held in 2017. If you haven’t watched this film yet, it is now available on Netflix, and you might want to consider checking it out.

The production features an ensemble cast, with Amy Adams portraying the character of Louise Banks, Jeremy Renner playing Ian Donnelly, Forest Whitaker as Colonel G. T. Weber, Michael Stuhlbarg as Agent Halpern, Mark O’Brien as Captain Marks, Tzi Ma as General Shang, and Julia Scarlett Dan as 12-year-old Hannah.

If you are wondering whether it is suitable for family viewing, you might be curious about the age rating of the movie. The film has a rating of PG-13, which means that children under 13 require parental guidance. The movie contains some violence, language, and brief nudity, which may not be suitable for younger viewers. Therefore, it is advisable to watch it with your kids and have a conversation about the movie’s themes.

Arrival parents guide: Is the sci-fi movie okay for kids?

Arrival’s PG-13 rating for brief strong language, as per the Motion Picture Association, means that the film is not appropriate for those under the age of 13. The movie contains some material that may be unsuitable for that age group. Whether you’re planning to watch it with your family or your preteens are interested, be mindful of the content included.

The science-fiction production revolves around linguistic professor Louise Banks, who leads an elite team of investigators. Multiple spaceships have landed worldwide, bringing extraterrestrial visitors. To prevent a global war, the group must quickly find a way to communicate with them, even if it could cost Banks’ life or potentially, all of mankind.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the UFOs, how the team tries to translate their language, and the global tension surrounding their arrival.

Arrival (2016) Trailer: