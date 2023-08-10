Netflix Promotes “Agent Stone” with Star-Studded Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gal Gadot… what else?

Netflix is changing the game when it comes to film promotion. While most production studios stick to TV sets and interviews to promote their movies, Netflix is going above and beyond for their new spy film, “Agent Stone.” To the delight of fans, Netflix has created a promotional video featuring the iconic actress Gal Gadot and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the video, the two legendary actors are seen interacting around a coffee machine. This may remind viewers of the famous Nespresso commercials with George Clooney and Jean Dujardin, but Netflix adds its own explosive touch. It’s important to remember that this video is designed to make you excited to watch “Agent Stone,” not to offer you a hot drink.

In addition to promoting “Agent Stone,” Netflix takes the opportunity to remind viewers that Arnold Schwarzenegger has also joined the Netflix family. Last May, the former governor of California appeared in the spy series “FUBAR.” This video serves as a double promotion for Netflix’s communication teams.

Wonder Woman plays it Tom Cruise

Before Barbie and Oppenheimer took over discussions about upcoming movies, all eyes were on “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning (Part 1)” and Tom Cruise’s daring motorcycle stunt. If you enjoy action-packed spy movies with entertaining and improbable scenes, and you need something to watch while waiting for the second part of “Dead Reckoning,” Netflix might have just what you’re looking for.

As mentioned earlier, Netflix’s new release, “Agent Stone,” starring Gal Gadot, has the potential to overshadow the 61-year-old actor. Just by watching the trailer, you can see that it has the same thrilling vibe as “Mission: Impossible.” While Tom Cruise continues to surprise us, “Agent Stone” gives us the chance to discover the talents of Gal Gadot. Before her successful acting career in Hollywood, Gadot used to train and instruct young recruits in the Israeli army.

In “Agent Stone,” Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone, an intelligence specialist working for a mysterious global peacekeeping agency. She embarks on a mission to retrieve “The Heart,” a powerful object that could cause catastrophe if it falls into the wrong hands. Whether you were convinced by the trailer, the synopsis, or the promotional video featuring Gal Gadot and Arnold Schwarzenegger, you only have to wait until August 11th to watch “Agent Stone” on Netflix.