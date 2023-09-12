Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe: A Coming-of-Age Film

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is a heartwarming and thought-provoking coming-of-age film that follows the lives of two teenage boys, Aristotle (Ari) and Dante. As they navigate the complexities of adolescence, they grapple with fundamental questions about the meaning of life, the nature of love, and the pursuit of happiness. With stunning cinematography and powerful performances, this film is a captivating exploration of the human experience that will leave viewers feeling deeply moved and inspired.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is an upcoming movie based on the coming-of-age young adult novel by American author Benjamin Alire Sáenz. Set in El Paso, Texas in 1987, the novel follows two Mexican-American teenagers, Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana, their friendship, and their struggles with racial and ethnic identity, sexuality, and family relationships.

Here’s what to know about where you can watch Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe!

Is Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe on Netflix?

Regrettably, the movie adaptation of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is not currently available for streaming on Netflix. Although the film is relatively new, it is possible that it may be added to the platform’s library at a later time. We will keep you informed if there are any updates regarding its availability. In the meantime, you may want to explore other comparable titles that are available on Netflix, such as Alex Strangelove, Heartstopper, and Ginny & Georgia, among others.

Where to stream Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

If you are eagerly anticipating the release of the highly-anticipated 2023 film, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, but cannot wait for it to be available on Netflix, you may want to consider visiting your local theater to catch it on the big screen. Although it is currently only available in cinemas, it is likely that this will change in the near future.

As the film is produced by Blue Fox Entertainment, it is possible that it will be available to watch on popular streaming sites like Prime Video, Tubi, or The Roku Channel, as this is where the production company has previously released some of its other titles, including Saving Zoe, Summer ’03, and Still Here.

It is understandable that you may be eager to know exactly where and when the film will be available for streaming. However, as of now, we do not have any concrete information regarding its availability. It is possible that more details will be released soon, so keep an eye out for any updates.

In the meantime, if you are excited to see Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, we recommend checking your local theater listings to see if it is currently playing. This will give you the opportunity to experience the film on the big screen and avoid any potential wait times for its streaming release.