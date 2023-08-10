Amouranth: The Queen of Twitch

Meet Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as Amouranth, the reigning queen of Twitch. Despite facing seven bans and being involved in numerous controversies, this Texas-based streamer continues to dominate the live-streaming platform. Amouranth has gained widespread attention for her “hot tub” streams, which have attracted a large following from internet users around the world. Her success on Twitch has earned her millions of dollars, and until recently, she held the title of the second most popular woman on the platform, just behind Canadian streamer Pokimane.

However, Twitch is a highly competitive space with a constant influx of new talent. One rising star who seems to be challenging Amouranth’s reign is Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso, also known as Ari Gameplays. Hailing from Mexico, Ari Gameplays has gained popularity for her gaming streams and frequent appearances in the “Just Chatting” category on Twitch. Interestingly, she shares some similarities with Amouranth, as both have faced bans for suggestive content and are not afraid to showcase their bodies on social media. While Ari Gameplays currently trails behind Amouranth in terms of followers, she recently surpassed Amouranth with 6.6 million Twitch subscribers, positioning herself just behind Pokimane’s 9.3 million.

AriGameplays: Amouranth’s Potential Replacement?

Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso, also known as Ari Gameplays, is a rising star in the world of Twitch streaming. Originally from Mexico, Ari Gameplays has garnered a substantial increase in followers due to her streaming activities. Last month, she officially overtook Amouranth with 6.6 million Twitch subscribers, placing herself in third position behind Pokimane. The question remains whether AriGameplays will maintain her newfound status or if Amouranth will reclaim her position as the queen of Twitch. Only time will tell, as the Twitch streaming landscape is constantly evolving.